Donald Trump has no more power or luck

If politics were football, Donald Trump would be a JAG.

NFL fans know what that means: Trump is just a guy.

In professional football slang, being a JAG means a player is average, nothing special. A JAG lacks game-changing talent and unique status. A JAG is not a star. If a JAG demands too much, they will be kicked off the team and thrown out on the street.

Trump finally discovers that being a former president is not the same as being president. Both in court and in politics, it turns out that being a former president is a lot like being a JAG.

For four years, Trump has used his special status as president to shield himself from criminal investigations and other legal action. Trump’s position was clearly a factor in the decision of Robert Mueller, the special counsel in the Trump-Russia case, not to press charges against him. The primary recourse of nations to hold Trump accountable while he was president was impeachment, and he became the first president in history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. But the Republican-controlled Senate failed to convict him every time, and Trump came to believe he was bulletproof.

But now that he’s out of office, Trump is finally fair game for a whole legion of lawyers. The justice system is slowly deteriorating, but nearly two years after Trump left the White House, a dizzying array of cases against him are finally piling up, seemingly all at once. Prosecutors have a field day with Trump. He faces a perfect legal storm.

Trump’s status as a simple man was upheld by a jury in New York on Tuesday, when his real estate company was found guilty of tax evasion and other crimes. The jury found the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts of financial crimes the company faced. Donald Trump was not personally charged in the case, but prosecutors said during the trial that he was complicit in explicitly penalizing tax evasion.

The criminal lawsuit against Trumps company came as he, his children and their family business also face a civil case filed in September by the New York attorney general accusing them of fraud for drastically overestimating the value of Trumps assets. the society. If found guilty, Trump and his children could once again be banned from running businesses in New York.

New York’s criminal case against Trumps company now appears to be leading to a new effort by local prosecutors to personally investigate Trump. After Tuesday’s verdict in the criminal case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the case against Trumps company was just one chapter in the book and his office’s investigation of Trump was still in progress.

In fact, the verdict came as Bragg also prepared to relaunch a long-running criminal investigation into Trump’s secret payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. The money was designed to buy Daniels’ silence during the 2016 presidential campaign over her former affair with Trump.

Separately, E. Jean Carroll, a writer who claims Trump raped her in the mid-1990s, also sued the ex-president in late November for assault and defamation in New York. She originally sued Trump for defamation while he was president, after claiming he didn’t assault her because she wasn’t my type. That earlier lawsuit is still pending in court over Trump’s claims that he cannot be prosecuted for the comments because he was acting in his official capacity as president when he made them.

Similarly, a federal appeals court on Wednesday heard arguments about whether Trump should be immune from lawsuits brought against him in connection with statements he made on Jan. 6. A district judge ruled against Trump in February, saying the three lawsuits, filed by police officers who were on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 and Democratic members of Congress, could continue despite Trump’s presidential immunity claims for his speech.

Last week, the Supreme Court showed that it also now considers Trump a JAG. The court sided with the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee, ruling that the panel had the right to obtain Trump’s tax returns. The legal battle between Trump and the committee over his tax returns had been going on for years, starting with his term as president. But once he left office, he could no longer count on the support of the justice and treasury departments to protect his returns. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., the New Jersey Democrat who chairs the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight, noted that the Supreme Court’s decision came after the panel waited almost as long as it did. it took to fight the civil war.

On yet another front, an appeals court ruled in favor of the Justice Department and against Trump last week in the ongoing case involving his apparent theft of government documents. The appeals court overturned a lower court judge’s decision to create a so-called special master to review documents the government took from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home during a raid from the FBI in August. The ruling paves the way for newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith to complete the criminal investigation into the documents case. Legal maneuvering around the special master had slowed the case down in recent months, but in its decision, the appeals court made it clear that the lower court judge was wrong to give special treatment to Trump from the manner in which materials seized pursuant to a search warrant are handled.

Smith, the new special counsel, has also been tasked with the criminal investigation into Trump’s role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and he’s been busy on that front since taking office Nov. 18. Two of Trump’s White House attorneys were forced to testify last week before a federal grand jury about their former bosses’ efforts to nullify the election; this week, meanwhile, Smith sent grand jury subpoenas to officials in Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin, seeking any communication with Trump or his aides in his efforts to overturn the vote. of 2020. Smith appears to be stepping up the criminal investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn results in key swing states so he can win in the Electoral College.

As Smith steps up its investigation, the House Jan. 6 committee, which will effectively shut down when Republicans take control of the House in January, plans to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department based on its investigation. , the chairman of the committee said on Tuesday.

Separately, a Florida appeals court on Tuesday ordered Michael Flynn, Trump’s national security adviser who later became a key figure in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, to testify before a grand jury on Thursday. in Atlanta investigating Trump’s efforts to nullify the Georgia election. Flynn is expected to be one of the last witnesses before the Atlanta grand jury, which is a special purpose body and will not issue indictments; instead, it will recommend whether someone should be prosecuted. The Georgia case, in which Trump could be accused of leading a conspiracy to send fake Georgia voters to the Electoral College, could potentially pose a serious legal threat to the ex-president personally.

Another new verdict in a Jan. 6-related case is also bad news for Trump. Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the far-right militia known as the Oath Keepers, was convicted last week of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Capitol insurrection. The verdict, showing a jury believes there was a conspiracy behind the riot, raises the legal stakes for Trump and his lieutenants.

In another attempt to protect himself from the legal tidal wave, Trump announced just after the midterm elections in November that he was running for president again in 2024. But just as he no longer enjoys a status special legal, its political power also seems to have ebbed. Almost every major candidate endorsed by Trump has lost in recent elections, dragging Republicans into one of the worst midterm performances in modern history for a governing party. In a final insult on Tuesday, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Trump-anointed Republican, former soccer player Herschel Walker in Georgia’s runoff election. The midterm failure ultimately led more Republicans to call for an end to the parties’ reliance on Trump. (His rant last weekend demanding that the Constitution be suspended so he could be reinstated as president apparently didn’t help.)

As the year ends with Trumps JAG status confirmed, he can only console himself with right-wing dregs, like Elon Musks’ laughable efforts to post Hunter Bidens dick pics.

