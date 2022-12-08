Referring to the survey, the president of the MPR asked “does the public want to continue being led by Jokowi”?

The Poltracking survey revealed that the majority of the audience was happy with Jokowi-Ma’ruf’s performance.

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, by Nawir Arsyad Akbar, Febryan A

Poltracking Indonesia today released the results of a survey relating to the performance evaluation of the Joko Widodo (Jokowi)-Ma’ruf Amin government towards the end of 2022. As a result, the majority of the public declared himself satisfied with the performance of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf government at 73.2%.

No less than 20.4% said they were very satisfied and 52.8% said they were quite satisfied. Meanwhile, 19.0% said they were dissatisfied, which was split into less satisfied (16.3%) and very dissatisfied (2.7%). Another 7.8 percent said they didn’t know or didn’t answer.

“The level of satisfaction with the performance of the government of President Joko Widodo – Ma’ruf Amin has fluctuated, but throughout 2022 it has relatively continued to increase, as shown by the trend of the results of the Poltracking survey, in May 59.6%, August 66.2% and November 73.2%,” Poltracking Indonesia Executive Director Hanta Yuda AR said in his online statement Thursday (8/12/2022 ).

Poltracking Indonesia also divides its satisfaction level according to Jokowi and Ma’ruf individuals. No less than 73.5% said they were satisfied with Jokowi’s performance, divided into very satisfied (18.2%) and fairly satisfied (55.3%). Meanwhile, the audience that feels dissatisfied, a combination of dissatisfied and very dissatisfied is 18.7%.

Ma’ruf’s performance satisfaction is lower than Jokowi’s, even though the majority of the audience is satisfied with him, namely 64.7%. Another 28.6% said they were dissatisfied, which was a combination of very dissatisfied and less satisfied.

“The level of satisfaction with the performance of Vice President Ma’ruf Amin has fluctuated, but throughout 2022 it has relatively continued to increase, as shown by the trend of Poltracking survey results, in May 56.0%, August 58.3% and November 64.7%. . %,” Hanta said.

Poltracking separates government performance into seven sectors, namely education, health, socio-culture, defense and security, politics and national stability, economy and law enforcement. The highest, 78.5% of the public, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf government in the education sector.

The second position is in the health sector, which is equal to 77.9%. “The public who are satisfied, a combination of very satisfied and fairly satisfied, with the performance of the government of President Joko Widodo-Vice President Ma’ruf Amin in the area of ​​education is 78.5 percent. time, the audience that is dissatisfied, a combination of least satisfied and very dissatisfied is 16.8%,” Hanta said.

Next come socio-culture (73.7%), defense and security (73.1%), politics and national stability (70.3%) and the economy (64.5%). Finally, public satisfaction in the law enforcement sector, namely 62.9%.

“While the public is dissatisfied (in law enforcement), a combination of dissatisfied and very dissatisfied is 29.0 percent,” Hanta said.

Next, Poltracking Indonesia asked the public which Jokowi-Ma’ruf government programs are most beneficial to society. The highest was the Direct Cash Assistance (BLT) program at 28.9%.

In addition, Healthy Indonesia Cards (9.9%), Toll Road Construction (7.8%), Pre-Employment Cards (7.5%), Smart Indonesia Cards (6.2%) and the creation of village funds (2.5%). This is followed by the distribution of land certificates (2.4%), the management of pandemics (1.6%), the construction of dams (1.0%) and the construction of special economic zones (0.8%).

The majority of the public itself believes in the Jokowi-Ma’ruf government, which is 73.7%. The 73.7% figure was divided into 19.3% who said they really believed and 54.4% said they believed quite a bit. Meanwhile, 18.3% said they did not believe, which was split into less trust (15.1%) and very distrust (3.2%).

“The public who say they believe (a combination of high confidence and fairly high confidence) in the performance of the government of President Joko Widodo-Vice President Ma’ruf Amin is 73.7 percent,” Hanta said. .

Poltracking Indonesia conducted a survey with face-to-face interviews from November 21 to 27, 2022. The number of respondents was 1,220, using the sample method using the multistage random sampling.

Margin of error approximately 2.9%, at the 95% confidence level. Minimum surveyors are students who have received training in surveying.