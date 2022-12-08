Politics
Referring to the survey, the president of the MPR asked “does the public want to continue being led by Jokowi”?
The Poltracking survey revealed that the majority of the audience was happy with Jokowi-Ma’ruf’s performance.
REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, by Nawir Arsyad Akbar, Febryan A
Poltracking Indonesia today released the results of a survey relating to the performance evaluation of the Joko Widodo (Jokowi)-Ma’ruf Amin government towards the end of 2022. As a result, the majority of the public declared himself satisfied with the performance of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf government at 73.2%.
No less than 20.4% said they were very satisfied and 52.8% said they were quite satisfied. Meanwhile, 19.0% said they were dissatisfied, which was split into less satisfied (16.3%) and very dissatisfied (2.7%). Another 7.8 percent said they didn’t know or didn’t answer.
“The level of satisfaction with the performance of the government of President Joko Widodo – Ma’ruf Amin has fluctuated, but throughout 2022 it has relatively continued to increase, as shown by the trend of the results of the Poltracking survey, in May 59.6%, August 66.2% and November 73.2%,” Poltracking Indonesia Executive Director Hanta Yuda AR said in his online statement Thursday (8/12/2022 ).
Poltracking Indonesia also divides its satisfaction level according to Jokowi and Ma’ruf individuals. No less than 73.5% said they were satisfied with Jokowi’s performance, divided into very satisfied (18.2%) and fairly satisfied (55.3%). Meanwhile, the audience that feels dissatisfied, a combination of dissatisfied and very dissatisfied is 18.7%.
Ma’ruf’s performance satisfaction is lower than Jokowi’s, even though the majority of the audience is satisfied with him, namely 64.7%. Another 28.6% said they were dissatisfied, which was a combination of very dissatisfied and less satisfied.
“The level of satisfaction with the performance of Vice President Ma’ruf Amin has fluctuated, but throughout 2022 it has relatively continued to increase, as shown by the trend of Poltracking survey results, in May 56.0%, August 58.3% and November 64.7%. . %,” Hanta said.
Poltracking separates government performance into seven sectors, namely education, health, socio-culture, defense and security, politics and national stability, economy and law enforcement. The highest, 78.5% of the public, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf government in the education sector.
The second position is in the health sector, which is equal to 77.9%. “The public who are satisfied, a combination of very satisfied and fairly satisfied, with the performance of the government of President Joko Widodo-Vice President Ma’ruf Amin in the area of education is 78.5 percent. time, the audience that is dissatisfied, a combination of least satisfied and very dissatisfied is 16.8%,” Hanta said.
Next come socio-culture (73.7%), defense and security (73.1%), politics and national stability (70.3%) and the economy (64.5%). Finally, public satisfaction in the law enforcement sector, namely 62.9%.
“While the public is dissatisfied (in law enforcement), a combination of dissatisfied and very dissatisfied is 29.0 percent,” Hanta said.
Next, Poltracking Indonesia asked the public which Jokowi-Ma’ruf government programs are most beneficial to society. The highest was the Direct Cash Assistance (BLT) program at 28.9%.
In addition, Healthy Indonesia Cards (9.9%), Toll Road Construction (7.8%), Pre-Employment Cards (7.5%), Smart Indonesia Cards (6.2%) and the creation of village funds (2.5%). This is followed by the distribution of land certificates (2.4%), the management of pandemics (1.6%), the construction of dams (1.0%) and the construction of special economic zones (0.8%).
The majority of the public itself believes in the Jokowi-Ma’ruf government, which is 73.7%. The 73.7% figure was divided into 19.3% who said they really believed and 54.4% said they believed quite a bit. Meanwhile, 18.3% said they did not believe, which was split into less trust (15.1%) and very distrust (3.2%).
“The public who say they believe (a combination of high confidence and fairly high confidence) in the performance of the government of President Joko Widodo-Vice President Ma’ruf Amin is 73.7 percent,” Hanta said. .
Poltracking Indonesia conducted a survey with face-to-face interviews from November 21 to 27, 2022. The number of respondents was 1,220, using the sample method using the multistage random sampling.
Margin of error approximately 2.9%, at the 95% confidence level. Minimum surveyors are students who have received training in surveying.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.republika.co.id/berita/rmkcml409/merujuk-survei-ketua-mpr-bertanya-apakah-publik-ingin-terus-dipimpin-jokowi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boston Public Health Commission warns residents of rapid rise in flu cases
- LHC rejects Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif defamation case
- View photos – Billboard
- Researchers Develop New Method for Prostate Cancer Screening
- Rosary HS wins U-17 table tennis c’ship
- COVID is not the only post-viral disease
- Is ChatGPT the next big threat to Google’s dominance in the AI market?
- Wearing masks indoors recommended as flu activity in Washington state ‘very high’
- Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines
- Edited video appears to show Trump discussing Kanye West
- Celine introduces an element of rock music into a Hollywood fashion show
- Women’s Ice Hockey: Norwich will host four top 10 opponents