Trump legal team locates two more classified documents, source says





WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) – (This story from December 7 has been corrected to say that documents were found at the storage site, not at the house)

A team Donald Trump hired to search for White House documents found at least two classified documents, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

A federal judge has ordered Trump’s lawyers to search for any classified documents still in his possession. They found the documents at a storage site in West Palm Beach, Florida, one of four properties searched, the person said.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump broke the law by keeping US government records, some marked as top secret, after he left office in January 2021.

Trump, who launched his 2024 presidential campaign last month, denied any wrongdoing and said without providing evidence that the investigation was a partisan attack.

The research was reported earlier by The Washington Post and CNN.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in support of Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio, U.S. November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

FBI agents seized thousands of documents, about 100 of which were classified as classified, in a court-approved search Aug. 8 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Prosecutors are also investigating whether Trump or his team obstructed justice when the FBI sent agents to search his home. Officials said more classified documents may still be missing.

Last month, US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, as special counsel to oversee both the investigation into the documents and a separate investigation into his efforts to cancel the 2020 elections.

“President Trump and his attorney continue to be cooperative and transparent, despite the unprecedented, unlawful, and unwarranted attack on President Trump and his family by the armed Justice Department,” Trump’s spokesperson said, Steven Cheung.

Garland appointed Smith as special counsel to ensure the investigation was independent of US President Joe Biden, who could face Trump again in the 2024 election.

Trump has faced a series of legal setbacks over the past week, including a verdict Tuesday that his company was guilty of tax evasion.

Reporting by Steve Holland; additional reporting by Doina Chiacu and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone

