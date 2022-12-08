Georgia loss fuels GOP divisions over Trump





Herschel Walker’s loss in the Georgia Senate runoff sparks a new round of recriminations among Senate Republicans, allies of Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), pointing the finger at the involvement of the President Trump in the GOP Senate primaries and disgruntled conservatives blaming their leadership. lack of schedule.

Tuesday’s loss in Georgia reopened the Election Day wound of not defeating a single Senate Democratic incumbent or retaining the incumbent seat of Sen. Pat Toomeys (R-Pa.). It is the first time in recent memory that no incumbent of the Presidents’ party has been defeated in a midterm election.

Trump’s Senate critics have put the loss in Georgia and other races on his shoulders, arguing that his endorsement has helped weak candidates win nominations and that his relentless claims unsupported by evidence that the 2020 election were stolen deterred many voters.

Whether we talk about it or not, Trump was going to be a factor and [for] Many of the people he endorsed insisted that the predicate of that endorsement was that the 2020 election was stolen and that’s a losing argument, said Senate Republican Whip John Thune (RS.D. ).

His obsession with the 2020 election has become an albatross and a real handicap for people running, especially in swing states, Thune added.

Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah), one of Trump’s most vocal Senate GOP critics, said Trump had enormous influence over candidates who ran in the general election because of his influence among Republican primary voters .

President Trump has a big impact on the primary and overall. If you are approved by him in the primary, you are likely to win. If you are approved by him in the general, you may lose. For someone who really wants to win an election, being endorsed by President Trump is the kiss of death, Romney said.

Toomey, whose seat will be filled by Democrat John Fetterman in 2023, echoed those comments.

I think it’s the very flawed candidates, the candidates who were too clearly aligned with Trump, that’s what was voted down, he said.

Toomey noted that Republican gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania Doug Mastriano embraced Trump’s stolen election claim and lost by 15 points. That, in turn, was a drag on the party’s Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, who only lost Pennsylvania by four points.

Mastriano, a state senator, defeated eight other candidates to win the party’s nomination. Trump also endorsed Oz in the primary.

Toomey added that Oz was not helped by Trump’s visit to Pennsylvania the weekend before Election Day. Trump held a rally with Oz and Mastriano in Latrobe.

A guy losing 15 points at the top of the ticket makes it very, very difficult to run lower ballots, Toomey said. It wasn’t just Oz that was affected. We lost three House races that could have been pick-ups.

Other Republicans have described Trump as a drag on Republican candidates in more general terms, arguing that candidates who have tried to challenge the 2020 election results haven’t spoken enough about what voters might expect. expect in the future if they win the Senate elections.

I think there are two big lessons. The first is that we need to look to the future, and the candidates who looked back in the 2020 presidential election have generally not fared well, said Senator Susan Collins (Maine), a prominent moderate Republican. Second, we need to do a better job as Republicans of attracting moderate voters.

Trump’s Senate allies, however, rallied to his defense and instead blamed the failure of party leaders in Washington to craft a platform that appealed to working-class voters who turned out in large numbers for Trump. in the presidential elections of 2016 and 2020.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.), a close Trump ally, said the claim by fellow GOP senators that Trump was responsible for dragging Republican candidates to the Senate was overblown.

That analysis makes sense in some places, not in others not in Georgia, he said.

President Biden defeated Trump by around 12,000 votes in Georgia in 2020.

He argued that Republican Senate candidates have been hurt by the National Party’s failure to develop a more effective early voting program and generate enough fundraising to compete with Democratic candidates who have outspent their rivals. of the GOP in key races.

We need to improve early voting and find a way to be more financially competitive, he said. Structurally, we have a problem in several states. [Democrats] go too far in early voting. We have to solve this problem and they spend us three and four against one.

Republican National Senate Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who traveled to Mar-a-Lago last year to give Trump a Champion of Freedom award, dismissed criticism that Walker was a flawed candidate or that his association with Trump deterred voters.

I am really disappointed. Herschels is a very good person and a good candidate. He would have been a very good U.S. senator, he said. If you look at the bottom of the guys. He’s a successful businessman, he’s a successful footballer, he’s a hard worker. If you meet him, he is a sincere person.

Like Graham, he said Walker and other Republican candidates fell behind their Democratic opponents in early voting.

He also criticized the failure of Republican leaders in Washington to present a convincing message about how they would govern if they controlled Congress.

We all have to sit down and say to ourselves: What is our message? What message do we have? Do we have the right message to get voters to support us? he said, noting that conservative Republicans in the Senate will convene a special conference next week to discuss the direction of the party.

Scott said he hasn’t seen any polls showing Trump’s influence hurt Walker.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said the lesson from Georgia is that Republican leaders need to work on a better party platform.

Another Senate election, another GOP loss. Maybe it’s time for the Senate GOP to change direction, craft a new agenda to, you know, appeal to voters. Just a thought, he tweeted.

Scott challenged McConnell for Senate Republican leader in an acrimonious race last month. Both Graham and Hawley voted for him.

Democrats walked away from the Nov. 8 election and Tuesdays runoff in Georgia confident that Trump and his brand of GOP policy Make America Great Again helped them expand their Senate majority despite predictions earlier in the year according to which they would lose control of the room.

In May and June, the public began to realize how far these MAGA Republicans had gone to the right. The Dobbs decision was the crystallization of that, of course, when people said, Wow, these MAGA Republicans are serious about going back, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (DN.Y.) said Wednesday. to journalists.

He credited the House hearings on Jan. 6 for keeping Trump’s voter fraud allegations in the spotlight as well as his role in encouraging the attack on the Capitol last year.

There were the January 6 hearings. I think they had a big effect because people didn’t read about something that happened just once, but every night they saw on TV these hooligans, these violent insurgencies, beating up police officers , he said.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), who beat Walker by nearly 3 points to keep the Georgia seat in Democratic hands, said voters rejected Trump’s divisive politics.

I think Georgia voters rejected the divisive politics. They saw my real effort to build relationships, even with people across the aisle and to stay focused on people’s work, he said. I think too often politics has been about politicians.

