Bombmaker in Bali blasts paroled
Jakarta: An Islamic militant convicted of making the explosives used in the 2002 Bali bombings that killed more than 200 people was paroled on Wednesday after serving about half of his original 20-year prison sentence , despite strong objections from Australia, which has lost dozens of citizens in Indonesia. attacks.
Hisyam bin Alizein, also known by his pseudonym Umar Patek, was a leading member of the al-Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah network, which was blamed for the explosions at two Kuta beach nightclubs on the resort island .
Patek was found guilty by the West Jakarta District Court of helping to build a car bomb that was detonated by another person outside the Sari Club in Kuta on the night of October 12, 2002. Moments earlier , a smaller bomb in a backpack was detonated by a suicide bomber at nearby nightclub Paddy’s Pub. The attacks killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, including 88 Australians.
Indonesian authorities said Patek, 55, was successfully reformed in prison and they would use him to influence other activists to shy away from terrorism.
Patek received a series of sentence reductions, often given to prisoners on major holidays for good behavior, said Rika Aprianti, spokeswoman for the Department of Justice’s corrections department. Most recently, he got a five-month cut on August 17, Indonesia’s Independence Day.
Authorities will monitor Patek and he will be required to participate in a mentorship program until his parole ends on April 29, 2030, she added.
Patek was escorted from Porong prison in East Java province by the national police counterterrorism team, known as Densus 88, to his family’s home in the provincial capital of Surabaya, Aprianti said. .
“If he commits any violations while on parole … then he will go back to his cell,” she added.
Bombing survivor Peter Hughes told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that it was laughable that Patek was liberated and fanciful to think he had been de-radicalized.
“There’s no chance he’ll actually be overthrown,” Hughes said, adding that he hoped the Australian government would take a strong stance against early release.
“We can’t change what the Indonesian government wants to do to its own people, but at least we could say something,” Hughes told the broadcaster. “I wouldn’t like it to be passive. I would like it to be quite heavy.”
Lawmaker Chris Bowen told the broadcaster Australians had “every right to be disappointed and concerned” about the development.
News in August of Patek’s early release sparked outrage in Australia.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Patek “odious” and said his release would cause further distress to Australians who suffered the trauma of the bombings.
“His actions were the actions of a terrorist,” Albanese told Channel 9 at the time. “We lost the lives of 88 Australians in these bombings.”
Canberra’s objection prompted President Joko Widodo’s administration to delay Patek’s release as Indonesia hosted the G20 summit in Bali last month.
Patek left the island just before the attacks and spent nine years on the run, during which he was considered one of Asia’s most wanted terrorist suspects.
He expressed remorse during his trial, saying he helped make the bombs, but did not know how they would be used. He issued a broad apology, including to the families of the victims.
Patek said in August it was committed to helping the government with de-radicalization programs “so that it can fully understand the dangers of terrorism and the dangers of radicalism.”
Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation and third-largest democracy, has imprisoned hundreds of Islamic militants since the Bali bombings.
