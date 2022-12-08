Imran responsible for the disorder in the country: Memon





KARACHI: Sindh Minister of Information, Transport and Public Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Thursday that Bani Gala had given a deserted look as Imran Khan has been camping in Lahore since the formation of the PTI government in Punjab and enjoyed free luxuries on the expenditures of the government of Punjab.

Even daily food is provided by the Punjab Chief Minister’s house in Zaman Park. He said that in his personal opinion, Imran Khan would not leave the Punjab and KPK governments until the last moment. Addressing the media at the Sindh Assembly Media Corner with Provincial Minister of Food, Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the Minister recalled that during the vote of no confidence, Imran Khan had used every tactic to save his government. Even the National Assembly’s electricity was cut off. In the last nine hours he (Imran) has gone all the way. He dissolves the National Assembly unconstitutionally. So Imran Khan will not do anything like that which stops his gratuitous luxuries.

Sindh Assembly Member Ghanwar Khan Isran was also present on the occasion.

Sharjeel Memon said Imran Khan had caused irreparable damage to the country. At present, the country is facing the challenge of huge inflation and added that the common man is worried as inflation has hit people hard. The minister said Imran Khan was responsible for all this mess that wasted the nation’s time because of his ego and delayed the approach of an IMF program during his government.

He said Imran Khan himself admitted it and called it a mistake in TV interviews. He added that the effects of Imran Khan’s government policies have continued until today and the country’s economy has failed to recover. He said Imran Khan was putting the future of the nation on the line for his policy.

He said two years have passed since the Minister of PTI talked about the fake pilots licenses but even today the national airlines are not allowed to operate in many countries. This left many pilots unemployed.

The minister said Imran Khan wanted to push the country into a new uncertain situation. The Provincial Information Minister further said that Imran Khan should be held accountable for what he has done to the country under the law so that this person does not have another chance to deceive the people again .

The provincial minister said that no one wants to run away from the elections, we want the elections to take place tomorrow. But the country’s economic situation is not looking good. Elections cause billions of rupees to be spent on the public treasury.

The Provincial Information Minister said that the resources of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being spent on Imran Khan and his adventures, the two provincial governments have left the people at their mercy. He added that the law and order situation in KPK and Punjab is at worst, people are suffering from inflation. The PTI governments have completely failed to bring relief to the people. He said KPK traders were receiving extortion slips and threats.

Street crime has increased in Punjab. Flour prices have crossed Rs. 100 per kg in parts of Punjab. He said that Sindh is the only province that is committed to its people. Despite the economic difficulties, efforts are being made to bring all possible relief to the inhabitants of the province.

He said the People’s Bus Service was launched from Karachi to provide affordable and comfortable transportation to the public. After its operations in Karachi, Larkana and Hyderabad, a successful test drive of the popular bus service was carried out in Sukkur the other day. In the current month, its official operations for the public will be launched in Sukkur.

He said Punjab and KPK are facing shortage of flour and the rates of the commodity are skyrocketing due to unserious policies of PTI provincial governments. He said the Sindh government provides flour to the public at Rs. 65 per kg. The subsidized flour is supplied to the public through 1,100 mobile stalls and shops in every city and region of the province. The minister said that discussions on the recent rains and floods are ongoing in the Sindh assembly to highlight the disaster caused by the natural calamities and come up with effective policies for the rehabilitation phase.

He said the Sindh government was making every effort to rehabilitate the flood victims, all resources of the provincial government were diverted to complete the mammoth task. He said farmers who grow wheat get Rs 5,000 per acre. Meanwhile, the government is focusing on rebuilding damaged homes. He said that Imran Khan had dealt a great blow to the cause of flood victims. He diverted the attention of the victims of the floods by the long march and now the announcement of the dissolution of the assemblies.

GAS RELEASE

In response to the question of gas and electricity load shedding, he said that the Pakistan People’s Party is definitely part of the federal cabinet, but in no way can it tolerate injustice with Sindh. He said the Pakistan People’s Party had raised the issue with the federal government. He called on the federal government to take note of the shedding of gas and power in Sindh and ensure a fair share of Sindh gas under the constitution. He pointed out that it is the responsibility of the federal government to ensure the judicious distribution of resources among federated units. He said that due to the gas crisis, our industrialists and traders are worried.

SUFFICIENT WHEAT STOCK

On this occasion, Provincial Food Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, while answering a question, said that the Sindh government had 7.5 metric tons lac of wheat in its stockpile and enough to supply flour to the population at subsidy rates until March 2023. The provincial minister said that the Sindh government has set a procurement target of 1.4 million metric tons of wheat for the current season.

Government of Sindh has purchased 1 million metric tons from local farmers, while 4 lakh metric tons have been purchased from Passco, out of which 2 lakh metric tons of wheat have been delivered, the remaining 2 lakh metric tons will be delivered by December 20. He said there were fears that wheat could be damaged in areas affected by floods and rains, but fortunately a large stock of wheat remained safe. Only little damage was reported. He added that food department teams have checked warehouses in different areas and damaged wheat has been segregated.

