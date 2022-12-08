Saudi Arabia warmly welcomes Chinese President Xi, warning to US and Biden, analyst says





Despite the complicated relationship, the two countries are still dependent on each other. Suggestions that Saudi Arabia is shifting its strategic and security alliances away from the United States towards China are unlikely to be the case at this stage, Prof Hashemi said. The fundamental security relationship, arms and arms sales relationship, and the broader political relationship that exists between the United States and Saudi Arabia dates back to World War II, that hasn’t really changed, did he declare. SAUDI-CHINA RELATIONSHIP The warm welcome was not just a show for the United States, Professor Hashemi added. As Riyadh expands its global alliances beyond longstanding ties with the West, China has much in common with the Saudis in the form of an authoritarian alliance and a shared worldview, he said. he declares. Fundamentally, Saudi Arabia and China share values ​​rooted in authoritarianism, contempt for democracy, he said. China is also the kingdom’s biggest oil customer, biggest trading partner and a source of growing investment. The Saudi Press Agency said last week that around $30 billion in deals will be signed during Xi’s visit, including investments in information technology, cloud services, green energy, construction and other sectors. Prof Hashemi said a number of economic infrastructure deals can be expected, especially given the crown princes’ aspirations to develop the kingdom into a major tourist destination. The United States is closely monitoring the outcome of the visit, with the White House calling it an example of Chinese attempts to exert influence. Prof Hashemi said the visit and the deals signed should not alarm Washington unless Saudi Arabia starts indicating closer ties with China over security deals and arms sales. If Saudi Arabia decides to start buying Chinese high-tech aircraft or weaponry, anti-aircraft tanks, it will cause deep concern and set off alarm bells in the White House (because it) will suggest that there is a fundamental crisis in the United States and Saudi Arabia. relationships, he says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/china-xi-jinping-visit-saudi-arabia-united-states-alliance-analyst-3131421 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

