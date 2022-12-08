Politics
Is there hope for the gilts?
The appointment of Jeremy Hunt as chancellor in October appeared to stabilize the gilt market somewhat, following the UK mini-budget chaos in September.
Markets had balked at the prospect of an economy with large twin deficits (fiscal deficit and current account deficit), ignoring any repairs to those balances and embarking on an unfunded fiscal giveaway.
The Bank of England (BoE) shifted from talk of quantitative tightening to quantitative easing, providing an anchor for extreme volatility amid the panic.
The chancellor’s ability to reverse the mini-budget suggests there was an element of independence granted to the office despite some mixed messages from former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ Number 10.
The chaos of Boris Johnson’s disappearance and subsequent leadership race has distracted from the real tasks of government – governing
The reversal of regressive tax cuts for top earners had seemed politically out of step with increases in the cost of living and uncertainty around energy costs, so a promotion of political stability was welcome.
It is encouraging that continuity has been felt with the administration of new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in an effort to ensure stability in governance.
The chaos of the disappearance of Truss’ predecessor Boris Johnson and the ensuing leadership race have distracted from the real tasks of government – to govern. The Conservative Party soon realized that the opposition’s recent calls for a general election were not unwarranted and that they were drinking from the last-ditch saloon.
It may be premature to say, but the less partisan cabinet Sunak appointed certainly feels less distracted and could be of a similar makeup until the next election.
Truss and his chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic plan may have boosted growth, which was the main objective, but it was seen as a big gamble, adding to uncertainty in already uncertain markets.
Now, with double-digit inflation, growth shouldn’t be the main concern. The mixed message of a central bank talking about the need to fight inflation, in conjunction with a government determined to add fuel to the inflationary fire, was totally at odds with much-needed stability and confidence.
Although sympathetic to the BoE’s role being progressively tougher under the short-lived Truss administration, its measures to tackle inflationary pressures within the economy have been disappointing.
The May meeting minutes are particularly telling, where the consumer price index for March was 7%. The bank had forecast inflation to be in double digits by the fourth quarter and yet voted for a very bland rate hike of 0.25% from 0.75% to 1%.
In comparison with other central banks (but not all), this is too little, too late. Timidity has been a feature of the BoE throughout the year, which has undermined confidence.
The BoE still has work to do compared to its American counterparts
Despite the reduction in governance risks in the UK, gilts remain unattractive for the time being. The reasons being that on a real yield basis, gilts are lower than other higher-rated government bonds, such as US Treasuries and Australian government bonds.
There remains uncertainty over when gilts will be able to offer value, as while the announced cap on energy prices may well reduce headline inflation, core inflation in the UK continues to rise .
With that in mind, the BoE still has some work to do relative to its US counterparts – for example, to start convincing us that inflation’s back has been broken and for us to turn bullish on gilts.
One of the governance stability developments expected going forward is that a more stable policy mix could continue to support the pound, which would help improve core inflation figures by preventing any inflationary transmission of inflation. a weaker pound.
Carl Shepherd is a fixed income portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management
