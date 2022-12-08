Islamabad mall closed following fight between Prime Minister Pak Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan’s party leader





Pakistani authorities in Islamabad sealed off Jinnah Avenue and Centaurus Mall after the verbal altercation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistani leader Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. In a brief video clip that went viral on social media, Sharif, as he was about to conclude his speech, was seen gesturing and asking Ilyas to step back to his seat. According to a witness, after concluding his speech, Sharif left the venue in a hurry disregarding Ilyas, who did his best to get the prime minister’s attention, Pakistan Today reported.

Dawn shopkeepers and PTI leaders claimed the mall was sealed off overnight in an act of “political revenge”, The Dawn reported. However, a notice pasted outside the mall read: ‘The premises have been sealed for misuse by order of the Director of City Building Control, CDA (Capital Development Authority).’

Videos circulating on social media showed barbed wire placed outside the mall, with a police mobile unit parked nearby. Following the mall president’s closure, the All Pakistan Anjuman-i-Tajiran (APAT) union of businessmen Ajmal Baloch led a protest against the case. He said “the sealing off of the mall is an act of revenge”.

He further stated that putting an effect on people’s livelihood only for political revenge is not correct at all. The closure of the mall was clear evidence of the “act of revenge”. He vowed that they would not let the trading community become a “victim of political revenge” at any cost. “The merchant community of Islamabad stands with the merchants of Centaurus Mall,” he said according to Pakistan Today.

He also added that the lives and livelihoods of traders linked to the mall would be affected and leave many people unemployed. He therefore demanded that the issues be resolved immediately, according to Pakistan Today. Prior to the closure, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had served six notices on the mall between 2014 and 2022. These six notices began on March 7, 2014 and the last notice was served on November 23, 2022, no response has been received. against the “presumed derogatory use of the building”.

An order served on December 02, 2022 had ordered the closure of the shopping center for failure to “remove construction violations”. According to Pakistan Today, the notice read as follows: “Due to persistent non-compliance with the removal of construction violations transmitted by numerous 15-day notices issued by the Directorate of Building Control […] and a notice of justification […] the sealing order of the premises/properties in question is hereby issued, in accordance with the ‘Islamabad Capital Territory Construction Control Regulations, 2020 framed by the CDA Ordinance, 1960 and the terms and terms of the assignment/sale agreement.’ And finally a notice pasted outside the mall read: “Premises have been sealed due to improper use by order of the City’s Building Control Director, CDA.”. Eyewitnesses said a team of Islamabad Police and CDA officials reached the premises of the mall and ordered security and Videos surfacing in social media about it show barbed wire being placed outside the mall with police cars parked nearby.

Although the mall was later unsealed, the district administration on Tuesday night unsealed Centaurus Mall after a union-led protest since morning as shopkeepers blocked Jinnah Avenue and warned that they would shut down the capital if the mall wasn’t open Geo News reported. (ANI)

