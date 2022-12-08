After latest Trump-backed midterm loss, Senate Republicans bemoan weak candidates





WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) – Republicans on Wednesday blamed their defeat in the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia on several factors directly tied to former President Donald Trump, starting with the scandal-ridden celebrity he he chose as a candidate.

Herschel Walker, a former University of Georgia football star with no political experience, failed to oust incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock after being plagued with questions about his fitness for office. Warnock’s victory gave Democrats a 51-49 majority in the 100-member chamber.

“You have to have candidates that appeal to the general public,” Republican Sen. Mike Rounds told reporters. “Herschel Walker worked as hard as he could.”

Senate Republicans have largely avoided quoting Trump by name, but have made clear they view Walker’s loss as the latest in a series, in a year that began with the party’s hopes of capture the Senate and the House of Representatives. Trump’s party managed to win a majority in the House, but by a smaller margin than it had expected.

Georgia’s runoff followed losses in Arizona, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, where Trump-endorsed rookie candidates made it through the party primaries only to fall to the Democrats midterm Nov. 8.

“Candidates matter, and I think we lost two, three or four races that we didn’t have to lose this year,” Republican Sen. Roy Blunt told reporters.

Republicans said the party’s losses this year also stemmed from Trump’s repeated false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him and his use of electoral denial as a litmus test for candidate endorsements.

“Forcing candidates to take positions that the 2020 election was stolen and making that the main issue is a losing strategy,” said Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the house.

“Among the voters in the middle of the electorate, who are the ones who decide national elections and certainly swing state elections, they just didn’t have it.”

Trump did not travel to Georgia to campaign with Walker in the second round, but launched his own race for the Republican nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024 and drew an outpouring of criticism for meeting a white nationalist and considered suspending the Constitution.

Republicans also said it was time to reinvigorate their ground game by embracing mail-in ballots and early voting, which Trump has falsely accused of being vehicles of fraud.

“We just have to be able to be aggressive,” Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis said.

‘EVERYONE IS RESPONSIBLE’

Walker was one of the first mentions of Trump in 2022. The former soccer star has enjoyed campaign support from prominent Senate Republicans, including Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham and campaign branch chair Rick Scott. Senate Republican.

But Walker, a staunch opponent of abortion, was accused of paying for two women to have abortions after getting them pregnant, which he denied. He was also widely known for his gaffes on political issues and his sometimes confusing musings, including a riff on werewolves and vampires.

Warnock, who like Walker is black, is pastor of the historic Atlanta church where slain civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. preached. In a state that was reliably Republican just a few years ago, Warnock has spent much of the campaign showing his ability to work across the aisle.

Asked if Trump’s influence had been a factor, Scott told Reuters: “Every time you lose, everyone is responsible for figuring out what they could do best… whatever people do on their endorsements, you have to figure out how to get your voters to vote.”

Some of Trump’s staunchest allies blamed the loss on lopsided campaign spending and Warnock’s tenure power, despite the Democrat taking office less than two years ago in a January 2021 runoff.

Warnock’s campaign had raised more than $175 million as of Nov. 16, against Walker’s wartime budget of just over $58 million, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Trump himself has faced criticism within the party for raising at least $170 million over the past two years and spending little on midterm candidates.

“We’re losing a close election, and part of that is we’re spending three times as much,” Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, the former Auburn University football coach first elected in 2020 with the help of Trump’s endorsement, denied that Trump played a role in Georgia’s loss .

“President Trump was not a problem in that,” Tuberville said. “It’s hard to beat experience. It really is. It’s hard to knock someone down.”

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/after-final-trump-backed-midterm-loss-senate-republicans-bemoan-weak-nominees-2022-12-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos