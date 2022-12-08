Politics
Prime Minister Modi attacks Congress in election victory speech: Won by vision, not
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Congress on Thursday after the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election results and said the growing support base for the BJP shows that public anger against the policy dynamic continues to grow.
Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi after the national election results, Modi said Gujarat’s love for the BJP, despite being in power for 25 years, is unparalleled. They broke all records, wrote history, he said.
He also accepted the mandate from voters in the Himachal Pradesh assembly and Delhi (MCD) elections and hailed the BJP for winning the Bihar and Rampur by-elections. He also praised the election commission for conducting fair polls.
The BJP victory in the indirect vote of the Kurhani assembly in Bihar is an indication of the times ahead in the state, Modi said.
Modi assured the people of Himachal Pradesh that the BJP’s commitment to development is 100%.
I am also grateful to voters in Himachal where our vote share was less than 1% lower than the winning party, Modi said.
I bow to people, their blessings are overwhelming.
Congratulating the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi said he told the people of the state that this time Narendra’s record should be broken. I promised Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra’s record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving the biggest BJP mandate in the history of Gujarat, Modi said.
Armed with Modi’s charisma, the BJP retained power in Gujarat for a record seventh consecutive term, pulverizing the opposition to secure the largest majority ever in the state.
While the BJP set new records in Modi’s home state and Home Minister Amit Shah with its “historic” victory, it lost Himachal Pradesh to Congress after a close and the hill state continued the nearly four-decade tradition of voting. the titular part. Congress leaders credited its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi for the win which gave the big old party a boost in the home state of BJP chairman JP Nadda.
As Modi continued to dominate voters and addressed 31 campaign rallies in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) broke through a three-quarters majority and in the process put down the new Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in triangular contests and also pushed Congress to its lowest level.
With support from all sections, the BJP won 150 seats and led six in a House of 182, garnering a vote share of almost 53%, which was the highest of any party in the western state.
The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 assembly polls with a 49.1% vote share, surpassed its previous best result of 127 seats in 2002 when Modi was chief minister. The Congress holds the all-time record of 149 seats which it won in 1985 under the leadership of Madhavsinh Solanki.
With nearly 13% of the vote, the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won five seats. In a video message, Delhi’s chief minister said that although the AAP did not win many seats, the votes it got helped it achieve national party status.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who won the Seraj assembly seat in Mandi district for the sixth time, said he respects the mandate of the people and tendered his resignation to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.
According to the latest data from the Election Commission for Himachal Pradesh, Congress won 40 out of 68 seats, followed by the BJP, which won 24 seats and was in the lead for one. Independents won three seats.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/elections/gujarat-assembly-election/assembly-election-results-2022-gujarat-himachal-pradesh-pm-modi-attacks-congress-in-election-victory-speech-won-by-vision-not-101670506616595.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Modi attacks Congress in election victory speech: Won by vision, not
- I had a dress code at Disney for an “inappropriate” top
- For Release: DFRLab Democracy + Tech Initiative Launches Task Force for a Trusted Future Web
- After latest Trump-backed midterm loss, Senate Republicans bemoan weak candidates
- KGF Kannada veteran actor Krishna G Rao has passed away
- US Hits Top Turkish Leader With Iranian Oil Sanctions |
- Cricket World Cup League Two: Scotland simplifies to eight-wicket victory over Nepal
- Urologist is America’s most stressful job, pays $208,000 a year
- Georgia Power Reaches Key Testing Milestone at Plant Vogtle | Entertainment
- Google Zanzibar through our eyes
- The level of public confidence in the government of Joko Widodo and Ma’ruf Amin is high
- Islamabad mall closed following fight between Prime Minister Pak Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan’s party leader