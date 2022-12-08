Prime Minister Modi attacks Congress in election victory speech: Won by vision, not

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Congress on Thursday after the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election results and said the growing support base for the BJP shows that public anger against the policy dynamic continues to grow.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi after the national election results, Modi said Gujarat’s love for the BJP, despite being in power for 25 years, is unparalleled. They broke all records, wrote history, he said.

He also accepted the mandate from voters in the Himachal Pradesh assembly and Delhi (MCD) elections and hailed the BJP for winning the Bihar and Rampur by-elections. He also praised the election commission for conducting fair polls.

The BJP victory in the indirect vote of the Kurhani assembly in Bihar is an indication of the times ahead in the state, Modi said.

Modi assured the people of Himachal Pradesh that the BJP’s commitment to development is 100%.

I am also grateful to voters in Himachal where our vote share was less than 1% lower than the winning party, Modi said.

I bow to people, their blessings are overwhelming.

Congratulating the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi said he told the people of the state that this time Narendra’s record should be broken. I promised Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra’s record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving the biggest BJP mandate in the history of Gujarat, Modi said.

#LOOK | I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra’s record should be broken. I promised Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra’s record. Gujarat broke all records by giving BJP biggest mandate in Gujarat history: PM pic.twitter.com/8Fb530xRLk — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

Armed with Modi’s charisma, the BJP retained power in Gujarat for a record seventh consecutive term, pulverizing the opposition to secure the largest majority ever in the state.

While the BJP set new records in Modi’s home state and Home Minister Amit Shah with its “historic” victory, it lost Himachal Pradesh to Congress after a close and the hill state continued the nearly four-decade tradition of voting. the titular part. Congress leaders credited its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi for the win which gave the big old party a boost in the home state of BJP chairman JP Nadda.

As Modi continued to dominate voters and addressed 31 campaign rallies in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) broke through a three-quarters majority and in the process put down the new Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in triangular contests and also pushed Congress to its lowest level.

With support from all sections, the BJP won 150 seats and led six in a House of 182, garnering a vote share of almost 53%, which was the highest of any party in the western state.

The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 assembly polls with a 49.1% vote share, surpassed its previous best result of 127 seats in 2002 when Modi was chief minister. The Congress holds the all-time record of 149 seats which it won in 1985 under the leadership of Madhavsinh Solanki.

With nearly 13% of the vote, the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, won five seats. In a video message, Delhi’s chief minister said that although the AAP did not win many seats, the votes it got helped it achieve national party status.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who won the Seraj assembly seat in Mandi district for the sixth time, said he respects the mandate of the people and tendered his resignation to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission for Himachal Pradesh, Congress won 40 out of 68 seats, followed by the BJP, which won 24 seats and was in the lead for one. Independents won three seats.