Salman Shahbaz return part of Imran Khan’s NRO TwoNews – Reuters





Waali News latest news updates.

LAHORE (Quadrat Daily) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan says I never called General (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa boss, I was the prime minister, the new head of the army should not follow the policy of the former head of the army The Election Commission is trying to disqualify me, elections are the only solution to the country’s problems.

Salman Shahbaz return is part of NRO-2, when he came to government all kinds of mafias were there but they couldn’t take action against him. According to media reports, Imran Khan while talking to YouTubers at Zaman Park said that I told General (R) Faiz when he was DGISI, I never thought of making General Faiz the army chief , there was propaganda against him, Parvaiz Elahi trusted me completely to do what I want to do, they will do the same. The former NAB said that as part of the organization he only keeps a hand on the weak, society is not divided until justice is served. Imran Khan said the biggest asset is Pakistanis abroad, if they are investing then Pakistan is not doing it. need to ask any other country. He said Arshad Sharif’s mother took the same name, I took the same name, FIR should be on the wish of Arshad Sharif’s mother. He said the return of Salman Shehbaz was part of NRO 2, two families were weakening the institutions, the institutions had gotten used to martial law, when they came to government, all kinds of mafias were present but they could not not act against them Imran Khan said the only way to stop religious extremism is to give people more information about religion

– Advertising –

The attack on me was planned two and a half months ago, the videos were released by planning. In a consultative meeting with assembly members, ticket holders and party leaders from Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Sialkot, Imran Khan said the Election Commission would not allow me to. In trying to qualify, elections are the only solution to the country’s problems. Imran Khan said all members of the assembly should prepare for the elections. The members of the PTI were of the opinion that the government could postpone the general elections in the event of the dissolution of the assemblies. Parvez Elahi assured when I say that the assemblies will dissolve

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newswaali.com/salman-shahbazs-comeback-is-part-of-imran-khans-nro-two-news-waali/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos