Gosar backs (briefly) Trump to end constitutional law





Just five days ago, Donald Trump broke new ground by pushing ridiculous election conspiracy theories. The former president, through his social media platform, has argued that his fictitious claims about systemic voter fraud are not only true, they are so significant that they enable the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution.

As we discussed shortly after, it is an argument based on the idea that the laws that serve as the foundation of the United States must be abandoned, at least temporarily, because Trump has crazy ideas about the elections that he lost two years ago.

While several prominent Republicans have publicly distanced themselves from the past presidents’ missive, Trump has tried to argue that he didn’t actually write what he obviously wrote. The ill-fated effort was emblematic of the fact that he pushed a line no one was ready to endorse.

Well, hardly anyone. HuffPost reported yesterday:

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) on Wednesday endorsed former President Donald Trump’s call to end the Constitution over false allegations that the 2020 election was fraudulent in a tweet he later deleted . I support and agree with the former president, the far-right lawmaker wrote, sharing a screenshot of Trump’s widely condemned Truth Social post. Unprecedented fraud requires unprecedented remedy.

A related report by Politico noted that the Arizona congressman deleted his post just over an hour after it was first posted. Nonetheless, Gosars’ tweet lasted long enough to be widely seen, captured and shared.

NBC News reached out to Republicans’ desk to ask why the tweet was taken down and whether Gosar stood by his original statement. A spokesperson for the lawmaker replied: No one in Congress has fought for constitutional values ​​as much as Congressman Gosar. He is known as a strict constitutionalist for good reason. He has a decade of votes proving it. President Trump reissued his statement to clarify what he meant. Those who claim that Trump or Congressman Gosar do not believe in the Constitution are either acting in bad faith or are low IQ people unable to understand our language and actions.

I’m not quite sure what that meant or how it helped. The former president issued a statement calling for the constitutional law to be suspended. Many Republicans have dismissed the argument. Gosar, on the other hand, endorsed the statement, adding provocative phrasing about an unprecedented fraud that didn’t actually happen, in fact requiring unprecedented treatment.

Were they now supposed to believe that the Congressman and Trump are champions of the Constitution?

None of these developments are particularly surprising. Gosar has earned a reputation as one of the most radical members of Congress, and if any federal lawmaker was likely to approve of Trump’s outlandish missive, it was the Arizonan.

It was about a year ago when House Democrats stripped Gosar of his committee assignments for posting an animated video that showed him killing one of his congressional colleagues and attacking President Joe Biden. Gosar had previously been condemned for his associations with white nationalists, his praise for insurgent rioters and his anti-election efforts.

But stepping back, let’s also remember that House Republican leaders are nonetheless prepared to reward, not punish, Gosar in the next Congress, reinstating him on committees and treating him as a member in rule.

What is surprising is not that the far-right congressman endorsed legal radicalism; the amazing thing is that his party doesn’t care.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/gosar-briefly-backs-trump-terminating-constitutional-law-rcna60715 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

