Jokowi asks TNI and Polri to help Cianjur residents clean up the debris after the earthquake





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and the Indonesian National Police (Polri) to help residents clear the rubble of earthquake-damaged houses in Cianjur. Instructions were delivered immediately Jokowi to Military Commander III/Siliwangi, Major General Kunto Arief Wibowo, and West Java Regional Police Chief Inspector General of Police Suntana during the visit to Earthquake Post in Cibulakan Village, Cugenang, Cianjur, Thursday (8/12/2022). “I just ask TNI and Polri to start mobilizing to clean up (this area, Cugenang). On the ground, we need to start mobilizing the community to help clean it up,” Jokowi said in a statement. press, Thursday. . Jokowi hopes that with the involvement of TNI and Polri, the debris can be removed immediately and repairs to the damaged houses can begin next week. “So in a week we will come here hopefully the clean up will start and the house building activities will start,” Jokowi said. Also read: Jokowi: 53,408 houses damaged throughout Cianjur, 540 schools During the meeting and handing over housing repair aid to the refugees, Jokowi also encouraged the community to immediately begin the process of rebuilding their damaged homes. He said TNI/Polri officers would be ready to help residents clear debris and rebuild their homes if needed. “Together we will immediately clean our respective houses, start, and later TNI and Polri will help, help with cleaning, help with construction. If necessary, TNI and Polri are ready,” said Jokowi. For your information, Jokowi today delivered house reconstruction assistance to 8,100 verified beneficiaries. Also Read: Jokowi Reminds Construction of Cianjur Earthquake Affected Houses Must Be Earthquake Resistant The amount of compensation awarded by the government is 60 million rupees for heavily damaged houses, 30 million rupees for moderately damaged houses and 15 million rupees for lightly damaged houses. Jokowi said the disbursement of the aid would be done in stages so that it would be used properly. He hopes that the aid that has been disbursed today can be immediately used to build houses so that the inhabitants can return to live in their respective homes. “I will check again here, in a month, at least it’s already a house with a roof, although it may not have been plastered yet, ladies and gentlemen, you can occupy it immediately,” Jokowi said. . Also read: Assistance has been provided, Jokowi calls for repairs to houses affected by the Cianjur earthquake to begin immediately

