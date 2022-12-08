Politics
Assistant involved in Boris Johnson’s famous fridge moment gets top R&A job
Former Boris Johnson press secretary takes a job at the R&A.
According to a reporting by Martin Dempster of The ScotsmanRobert Oxley will assume the role of Director of Public Affairs.
If the face looks familiar, it’s because Oxley took a reporter away from Johnson in December 2019 before he hid in a fridge.
He was accused of dropping an F-bomb live on Good Morning Britain, prompting a shocked reaction from anchors Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.
Martin Slumbers, managing director of the R&A, said in a statement:
“We are delighted to welcome Robert to the organization in a new public affairs role as we aim to engage more deeply with policy makers to increase our impact, influence and reputation globally.
“As an experienced communications professional, having previously held various government positions, Robert can support our broader priorities for golf to be recognized and operate smoothly within policy and legislative frameworks.”
Remember that memorable Boris Johnson moment…
Here is Boris Johnson’s spokesman telling a reporter to fuck off, then the Prime Minister hides in a fridge to avoid answering questions.
Kick
Their
Out.pic.twitter.com/IdShqI6eKD
Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) December 11, 2019
Oxley is said to be an avid golfer and grew up opposite Woodhall Spa Golf Club in Lincolnshire. He now lives in Surrey.
His new role will see him focus on the R&A’s relationship with ministries and improving the perception of the R&A.
It’s been an extremely interesting year for the governing body that oversees golf’s oldest major following the emergence of the breakaway LIV Golf League.
Slumbers, in particular, had to answer questions about whether or not players who joined LIV will be banned from future Opens.
Although he doomed LIV players at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews in July, he gave Cameron Smith a lifeline in October.
Slumbers said in October that the R&A would announce its decision in early 2023, adding:
“We are not banning anyone. We are not going to betray 150 years of history and make the Open unopened. The name says it all. And that is important. What we will do is make sure there are proper ways and means to qualify. I look forward to seeing Cam Smith play around 9:40 a.m. on the first day of the Open next year. The Open is to be held at the away from what happens in terms of disagreements and making sure that we stay true to our principle, which is to compete with the best players in the world.”
As for Oxley, he was previously a special adviser to several UK government departments, most recently at DCMS.
Before that, he worked for Johnson.
Oxley said:
“I am delighted to have joined the fantastic R&A team which plays a unique and vital global role in the defense and development of the game.
“From day one of talking with the R&A, it’s been clear that they have a clear vision for the sport and I’m really excited to join an organization driven by the values of integrity and inclusiveness.
“We have an incredible opportunity to develop and support golf globally for current and future generations. I am extremely excited to be a part of it.”
Next: Golf club elects first female members in 128-year history
|
Sources
2/ https://www.golfmagic.com/golf-news/aide-involved-boris-johnsons-famous-fridge-moment-given-top-ra-job
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Modis BJP wins landslide election victory in Gujarat | India
- Assistant involved in Boris Johnson’s famous fridge moment gets top R&A job
- Five Names to Consider (December 8)
- City of St. Louis SC MLS team adopts Zippin technology for first checkout-free stores — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- City of St. Louis SC MLS team adopts Zippin technology for first checkout-free stores — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- KGF Kannada veteran actor Krishna G Rao has passed away
- Rescue Dogs hit the fashion runway
- Chagrin Falls High School Students Finish 7th in Stock Market Challenge
- Rising obesity rates have led to an increase in cases of type 2 diabetes among young people.british news
- KGF Kannada veteran actor Krishna G Rao has passed away
- Google says Chrome wastes less battery and memory
- Jokowi asks TNI and Polri to help Cianjur residents clean up the debris after the earthquake