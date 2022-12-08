Assistant involved in Boris Johnson’s famous fridge moment gets top R&A job

Former Boris Johnson press secretary takes a job at the R&A.

According to a reporting by Martin Dempster of The ScotsmanRobert Oxley will assume the role of Director of Public Affairs.

If the face looks familiar, it’s because Oxley took a reporter away from Johnson in December 2019 before he hid in a fridge.

He was accused of dropping an F-bomb live on Good Morning Britain, prompting a shocked reaction from anchors Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

Martin Slumbers, managing director of the R&A, said in a statement:

“We are delighted to welcome Robert to the organization in a new public affairs role as we aim to engage more deeply with policy makers to increase our impact, influence and reputation globally.

“As an experienced communications professional, having previously held various government positions, Robert can support our broader priorities for golf to be recognized and operate smoothly within policy and legislative frameworks.”

Remember that memorable Boris Johnson moment…

Here is Boris Johnson’s spokesman telling a reporter to fuck off, then the Prime Minister hides in a fridge to avoid answering questions. Kick Their Out.pic.twitter.com/IdShqI6eKD Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) December 11, 2019

Oxley is said to be an avid golfer and grew up opposite Woodhall Spa Golf Club in Lincolnshire. He now lives in Surrey.

His new role will see him focus on the R&A’s relationship with ministries and improving the perception of the R&A.

Related Articles

It’s been an extremely interesting year for the governing body that oversees golf’s oldest major following the emergence of the breakaway LIV Golf League.

Slumbers, in particular, had to answer questions about whether or not players who joined LIV will be banned from future Opens.

Although he doomed LIV players at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews in July, he gave Cameron Smith a lifeline in October.

Slumbers said in October that the R&A would announce its decision in early 2023, adding:

“We are not banning anyone. We are not going to betray 150 years of history and make the Open unopened. The name says it all. And that is important. What we will do is make sure there are proper ways and means to qualify. I look forward to seeing Cam Smith play around 9:40 a.m. on the first day of the Open next year. The Open is to be held at the away from what happens in terms of disagreements and making sure that we stay true to our principle, which is to compete with the best players in the world.”

As for Oxley, he was previously a special adviser to several UK government departments, most recently at DCMS.

Before that, he worked for Johnson.

Oxley said:

“I am delighted to have joined the fantastic R&A team which plays a unique and vital global role in the defense and development of the game.

“From day one of talking with the R&A, it’s been clear that they have a clear vision for the sport and I’m really excited to join an organization driven by the values ​​of integrity and inclusiveness.

“We have an incredible opportunity to develop and support golf globally for current and future generations. I am extremely excited to be a part of it.”

Next: Golf club elects first female members in 128-year history