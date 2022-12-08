Modis BJP wins landslide election victory in Gujarat | India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a significant boost when his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a landslide victory in his home state of Gujarat, a sign of the parties’ enduring popularity ahead of the scheduled general election. in 2024.

Gujarat has long been a stronghold of the Hindu nationalist BJP, which has won seven consecutive elections there since 1995, but Thursday’s results were the BJP’s biggest electoral success in the state on record. It appears on track to win a record 156 of 182 seats, giving it an 80% majority, the highest by any party in state history.

The BJP has pulled out all the stops in the election campaign and in recent weeks Modi has held more than 30 rallies to build support. Amit Shah, the interior minister also from Gujarat and Modis’ closest ally, has been on several campaign tours.

The opposition National Congress party, once India’s dominant political force, has lost more than 60 seats as it continues to flounder nationwide. The relatively new Aam Aadmi party, which controls Delhi and Punjab, fought hard to establish a presence in Gujarat and won four seats against the powerful BJP political apparatus.

BJP Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said of the outcome: It is a victory for the unshakeable faith of the people of Gujarat in the good governance of the BJP.

However, the BJP also received a blow by losing the state elections held on Monday in the small northern state of Himachal Pradesh. The state is notorious for back and forth between parties in every election, it has not re-elected an incumbent government for 30 years and this time it was returned to Congress, in a silver lining for the beleaguered party.

Gujarat’s results are a significant victory for Modi, who became prime minister in 2014 and aims to win a third term in 2024.

Modi is hugely popular in his home state, where he served as chief minister for 13 years and is still celebrated by many for bringing in business and increasing prosperity. Modis’ Hindu nationalist platform has also proven popular among majority Hindu voters, despite criticism that it is causing religious polarization and a sharp rise in communal violence, particularly targeting the Muslim minority.

In April, the homes of several Muslim families in Gujarat were demolished by state-directed bulldozers, one of hundreds of demolitions suffered by Muslim families and activists across India. The BJP has played on divisions between Hindus and Muslims as part of its electoral strategy.

It was certainly a historic victory for the BJP, said Rahul Verma, a fellow at the Center for Policy Research, a Delhi-based think tank. They are, in every sense, the dominant party with a very robust organizational machinery on the ground presided over by a charismatic leader at the top. The bond Modi continues to have with his home country is phenomenal.

However, while worries about inflation, unemployment and government failures during the Covid pandemic did little to shake overall support for Modi in his home state, Verma said the strident victory of the BJP in Gujarat was also due to the disarray of the local opposition Congress party. and the vote being fragmented by the AAP’s entry into the fray.

Verma said there were signs from Gujarat that young voters, who are more affected by economic problems and lack of jobs for graduates, were turning away from the BJP, having already formed a solid part of the base of the BJP.

It seems that the younger generation does not vote for the BJP in the same proportion as the older generation, and the younger voters are a bit shy and turn away due to economic concerns, he said.

Nonetheless, even after the loss of Himachal Pradesh and a recent local election defeat in Delhi, Verma said that domestically the BJP remained in a formidable position.

Even though at the state level, the BJP faces some problems in the future, when Modi is on the ticket, given his level of popularity, he pulls the BJP at the national level, Verma said.