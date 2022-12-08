Sticking to his guns, Imran says he will dissolve assemblies in December





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed his determination to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies in December.

Imran Khan made the remarks while chairing a meeting with senior party leaders at his residence in Zaman Park Lahore on Wednesday.

The PTI chairman said he was determined to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies this month, urging senior party leaders to form a parliamentary council.

Slamming the incumbent government for the “deterioration” of the economy, the PTI president reiterated that the only solution to the country’s problems was immediate and transparent elections.

During the meeting, former federal minister Asad Umar briefed the former prime minister on party affairs while Babar Awan briefed Imran Khan on legal matters. “The reference against the Chief Election Commissioner and member of Sindh should be heard immediately,” demanded the PTI.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, PTI Deputy Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Imran Khan was ready to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies within days.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Imran Khan gave a clear message not to take any action against national interests. He added that the PTI chief was fully aware of the difficult phase for Pakistan.

“The nation gives its opinion that new elections are the only solution to all problems. We are trying to convince the government in place. President Arif Alvi had also tried to convince the leaders but no progress was made.

Qureshi said Imran held consecutive meetings with PTI legislators in Punjab. After talking to them, he is convinced that the only way forward is to dissolve the assemblies and move towards new elections, he said.

Last month, Imran announced that his party would dissociate itself from the current corrupt political system by leaving the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

However, in an interview with Bol News earlier this week, the PTI leader said he could delay the dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies if the political players agree to come to the table and decide that the elections general meetings would be convened at most by the end of next March.

Since March will be the month of Ramazan, Imran’s new suggestion implies that the coalition government should immediately announce the date of the elections and dissolve all assemblies.

While the former prime minister is determined to dissolve the assemblies, Punjab chief minister Pervez Elahi, who is in power in the province thanks to the support of the PTI, said the provincial assembly will continue in the same way for the next four months until March.

My position is the same, I will dissolve [the assembly] whenever he (Imran) tells me, Elahi said in an interview with Hum News. This decision has been made. However, now you need to think about its pros and cons. For that, we will have to hold talks.

