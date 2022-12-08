Donald Trump reigns in doubt as the MAGA movement descends into chaos





Now that the final nail is in the halfway coffin with the Herschel Walkers loss to Georgia, it’s time to turn our attention to the impending rumble within the GOP.

The knives were already out, but that could get downright nasty.

The biggest ones are pointed at Donald Trump. He thought his 2016 magic could be replicated by MAGA celebrities across the country. That experiment failed spectacularly during his own re-election bid and again in the 2022 midterms, but Trump has another problem.

Seven years after stepping down the escalator, and six (almost) years since he consolidated the right behind him, a new generation of Republicans has had time to observe Trump’s style and absorb his lessons. They are younger and increasingly relevant than Trump. And they come for him.

Once the only game in town, consider Trump’s competition in today’s right-wing attention economy. Kanye West. Elon Musk. Kari Lake. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. And, of course, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Some of these people want to replace Trump as the GOP standard bearer. Others just want to supplant him as Twitter’s chief troll. No matter.

The ex-president is also waging a two-pronged war against people who no longer fear him. For example, right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos claimed to have hosted the infamous Mar-a-Lago dinner with Kanye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes to make Trump’s life miserable.

Of course, DeSantis is Trump’s most direct threat in 2024. DeSantis overlapped Trump for governor in 2018, but he’s since outflanked him by stealing the anti-awakening mantle.

Unlike Trump, DeSantis has been efficient and skilled in implementing a conservative agenda. And unlike Trump, DeSantis actually won re-election (by more than 19 points).

To be sure, some Republicans like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and New York Rep. Lee Zeldin are still trying to reduce Trump’s midterm guilt by blaming leaders like RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, while others blame GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell. Yet the pattern is clear: As many leaders in his party continue to refuse to do more than half-hearted criticism of him, the inevitability of Trump is fading.

In fact, the clearest indicator is not that former Trump underlings are starting to pick on him, that they are starting to pick on each other.

Let me explain.

Think of the GOP as a country and Trump as its strong leader.

After taking power, a strong man often (ruthlessly) imposes order and peace in the home. For most of the past few years, Trump has been a unifying force in the GOP and more broadly on the right (not counting the small percentage of Republicans who became Never Trumpers and were purged).

But what happens when a strong man starts to look vulnerable? Chaos ensues. People rise up and/or the power vacuum is filled by local warlords.

We are beginning to see evidence that those on the far right are vying for position in a potential post-Trump world.

Consider the split between boob pals Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene over whether to endorse Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House. Whatever Kevin promised Marjorie Taylor Greene, Gaetz said in November, I guarantee it: At the first opportunity, he’ll zap her faster than you can say space laser Jew.

Far-right activist Laura Loomer attacked Greene, saying MTG is a snake and she needs to go. That’s why I call her Marjorie TRAITOR Greene.

Meanwhile, Greene, who spoke at a meeting of Fuentes earlier this year, condemned him. Then Fuentes fired back at Greene. Hard. She wants to be the face of Christian nationalism. She is divorced and actively adulterous, Fuentes said, presumably referring to disputed reports that she was related to a tantric sex guru. How are you going to be the face of Christian nationalism when you are a divorced woman and a boss?

But this is far from the only infighting taking place on the far right. Did I mention that Alex Jones was going to wage war on Kanye and Fuentes claiming they had a homoerotic fixation on Hitler?

Meanwhile, for the real nerds among us, there are problems with the illiberal right, as Catholic fundamentalists battle national conservatives.

I’m not saying there wasn’t right-right drama during the Trump years; there was. But what we’re seeing now is the result of an emerging power vacuum where players fight over territory.

And that’s a sure sign that Trump’s shining star is losing its shine.

Think of it this way: If you like drama and weird shit, you don’t need Trump anymore. There’s a younger and (in some cases) weirder generation of right-handers who are far more interesting than an old man holed up in a Florida mansion.

What this suggests is that in Trump’s absence, the GOP will not come to its senses. Instead, he will slide deeper into chaos until a clear leader emerges to restore order.

Whether that leader is benign or corrupt is a whole other battle.

