Saudi Arabia bids lavish welcome as China’s Xi heralds new era in ties





RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received President Xi Jinping on Thursday as the Chinese leader heralded a new era in Arab relations, with a lavish welcome signaling Riyadh’s interest in deepening ties with Beijing despite wary United States. Members of the Saudi royal guard riding Arabian horses and carrying Chinese and Saudi flags escorted Mr Xi’s car as it entered the royal palace in Riyadh, where Prince Mohammed, the de facto ruler of the oil giant, the greeted with a warm smile. That was in stark contrast to July’s low-key welcome to US President Joe Biden, with whom ties have been strained by Saudi energy policy and the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi that overshadowed the awkward visit. The United States, watching China’s rise and its ties with Riyadh at an all-time low, said Wednesday the visit was an example of Chinese attempts to exert influence in the world and would not change policy. American towards the Middle East. Prince Mohammed, with whom Mr Biden bumped fists instead of shaking hands in July, made a comeback on the world stage after the killing of Khashoggi, which cast a cloud over Saudi-US relations, and has been defiant in the face of American anger over oil supplies and pressure from Washington to help isolate Russia. Setting the tone for Mr Xi’s visit, his plane was escorted by Saudi Air Force planes as it entered Saudi airspace and a 21-gun salute was fired as members of the Saudi royal family met him at the airport on Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said. In an op-ed published in Saudi media, Xi said he was on a pioneering journey to usher in a new era of China’s relations with the Arab world, Arab Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia. China and Arab countries will continue to hold high the banner of non-interference in internal affairs, firmly support each other in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity, he wrote. Xi, who is due to meet with other Gulf oil producers and attend a broader gathering of Arab leaders on Friday, said these states are a treasure trove of energy for the global economy…and a breeding ground. fertile ground for the development of high-tech industries. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states like the United Arab Emirates have said they will not choose sides among world powers and are diversifying their partners to serve national economic and security interests. Trusted partner China, the world’s largest energy consumer, is a major trading partner of the Gulf states and bilateral ties have grown as the region pushes for economic diversification, prompting concern in the United States over Chinese involvement in sensitive Gulf infrastructure. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Wednesday that Riyadh would remain a trusted and reliable energy partner for Beijing and that the two would strengthen cooperation in energy supply chains by establishing a regional center in the kingdom for Chinese factories. Chinese and Saudi companies also signed 34 investment agreements in green energy, information technology, cloud services, transport, construction and other sectors, the official SPA news agency reported. . He gave no figures, but had previously said the two countries would strike initial deals worth US$30 billion (S$40.7 billion).

