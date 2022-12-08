We are determined to eradicate this terrorist organization, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declaredshortly after a bomb exploded in a pedestrian street in Istanbul, calling the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) enemies of Islam and humanity.

For NATO leaders,diplomats, and those in Washington inclined to accept and amplify Turkish talking points, Erdogan’s concerns were legitimate. Many Turks have repeated that PKK affiliates in Syria were responsible for the attack, which the Syrian Kurds and the PKK deny.

Such deference to Erdogan comes at a cost.

Turkey is now using the Istanbul bomb both as a reason to carry out a pre-planned operation to eradicate Kurdish autonomy in northern and eastern Syria, and to incite the Turkish public against the US- United. We know the identity, location and background of the terrorists. We also know very well who patronizes, arms and encourages terrorists,” Erdogan said.declaredtrying to incite anger against the United States, which supported the Syrian Defense Forces’ fight against the Islamic State.

While there are legitimate arguments for close US-Turkey ties, it is a mistake to confuse Turkey with Erdogan and assume that principles rather than politics shape Turkey’s position. towards the PKK.

Since the very formation of modern Turkey, the country’s rulers have discriminated against the country’s Kurds. For Mustafa Kemal Atatrk and his successor smet nn, the problem was Kurdish religiosity and resistance to secularism. Subsequently, the Turks sought to suppress Kurdish ethnic and cultural identity. It was against this milieu and this pure and simple racism that Abdullah Calan broke with the Turkish leftists and founded the PKK on ethnic bases.

At first the PKKengaged in terrorismagainst their Kurdish and Turkish compatriots, and embraced Marxist ideology. In August 1984, PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan launched a campaign of insurgency and terror, seizing towns in southeastern Turkey and using loudspeakers to declare separatist goals. Over the next decade, fighting between the PKK and the Turkish military claimed perhaps 20,000 lives. While Turkey engaged in systematic human rights abuses before and after the PKK insurgency, PKK attacks on civilians were atactical erroras the Turkish public began to see the Kurds as an enemy group rather than a victimized minority, a fact that set the Kurdish cause back decades.

With the end of the Cold War, the PKK liberalized its economic philosophy and abandoned its separatist demands. Over time, the PKK evolved first into a more traditional insurgency and then into a much more latent one. This is the main reason why the United States did not initially designate the PKK as a terrorist group; he only did it in 1997not on the bottomactions of the group but rather because Ankara demanded it as a condition of a multi-billion dollar arms sale.

None other than Turgut zal, prime minister and then president at the height of the PKK’s violent campaign, recognized the change within the PKK. zal repeatedly stood up to the ossified turkey elite andbroke the tabooliberalization surrounding Turkey’s Kurdish policies to include allowing Kurdish language, Kurdish education and television broadcasts. zal also initially proposed the establishment of the Kurdish refuge in Iraq, but to avoid an influx of refugees into Turkey. As the Turkish military took over the PKK in the early 1990s, zal even pushed the Turkish government to tackle the economic discrimination that fueled separatist fire. Had a heart attack not taken down zal at its peak, it is possible, even likely, that the PKK and the Turkish state would have entered into formal negotiations to end the insurgency.

zal was not the only leader who sought to end the conflict with the PKK, although he was the most sincere in retrospect. Calan welcomed the talks and got rid of doctrinaire inflexibility. Indeed, thePKK has evolved over timejust like Turkey had done. Erdogan repeatedly contacted the group and its proxies, convinced that his brand of Islamism could form a common bond and that the Kurds could offer him electoral support. The PKK members even agreed to lay down their arms and go to Syria, where, with very few resources, they established asuccessful and progressive government. For Erdogan to complain that PKK members live in northern Syria is dishonest since he sent them there as part of a peace deal.

Erdogan’s cynicism and dishonesty run deep. He made a myriad of promises to the Turkish Kurds before every election, only to break them afterwards. Ultimately, the Kurds of Turkey understood his cynicism. They voted earnestly for the Kurdish-dominated Peoples’ Democratic Party (or its predecessor), crossing the ten percent threshold to loosen Erdogan’s grip on parliament. Erdogan responded not by respecting the democratic will, but by stopping its leadership.

This brings us back to the present. Diplomats could appease the Turkish government in the mistaken belief that they can appease Erdogan. They mistakenly believe that short-term appeasement will discourage further violence. However, scholars and think tank analysts should not be constrained by existing government policy. Substituting the volume and repetition of Erdogan’s statements for research is both dishonest and poor research methodology. It is also anachronistic given the evolution of Turkish-Kurdish relations from the 1990s to the present day. Here there is a parallel with South Africa. Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress was originally both Marxist and committed to terrorism, but Mandela and the group he led evolved to seek compromise and peace.

There is something very wrong when Americans who have never interacted or confronted Syrian Kurdish leaders with their concerns, let alone bothered to visit the region to see if Erdogan’s characterizations are accurate, seek to to be more Turkish than the most ardent, intolerant and extremist Turkish political groupings. The tragedy is that such academic malpractice can have very real consequences with the conflict continuing and even more innocent people being killed.