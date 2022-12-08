



When Donald Trump was preparing to announce his third candidacy, he probably assumed that the announcement would trigger the start of a two-year period in which he would be sent around the world. Wherever he went, people would spontaneously sing and dance, thanking their favorite president for stepping in to save the country. In cities and towns across the United States, parades were held daily in his honor, not the kind of balloons depicting him as a giant, angry baby. No, these would be extremely flattering, giving her abs and hair that doesn’t seem like it can blow away in the wind. He would call Fox News and they would say to the audience: We are in the presence of greatness! The Republican Party would introduce legislation abolishing the presidential primary and simply give him the nomination. And maybe they would add an addendum that, once he won the general, would eliminate the whole electoral process.

Of course, in reality, things didn’t quite turn out that way. Hardly anyone in the GOP has come out to support his candidacy, despite his threats to punish Republicans who don’t endorse him as soon as possible. Rupert Murdoch’s media empire has spent a lot of time and effort telling people he’s a loser. A Yahoo News/YouGov poll released Thursday had Florida Governor Ron DeSantis beating him in 2024 by five points. Instead of 24/7 parades, he was hit this week with a conviction for his family business, which a jury found committed 17 different crimes. His own daughter, the one he truly loves, wouldn’t even show up for his big announcement and made it clear that she wanted nothing to do with his future political endeavors.

And while no one ever accuses Donald Trump of accurately reading a play or having any grip on reality, there is at least some indication that he seems to have any idea his candidacy wasn’t received as well as he had hoped. : the fact that he would have hardly left the house for almost a month.

Yes, the Washington Post reports that since launching his third White House bid three weeks ago, Donald Trump has barely left his private club in South Florida except to play golf on his course through Lake Worth Lagoon, a situation that underscores his current pariah status within the GOP.

By mail :

Trump’s isolation within the ornate walls of his club and a series of controversies from dining with anti-Semites Ye and Nick Fuentes to a social media post suggesting the termination of the Constitution have left him increasingly isolated in the within his party as he attempts to mount a political comeback. [Herschel] The Walkers’ loss in an election on Tuesday has become the latest blow, prompting more Republicans to join the chorus of blaming him for slowing party performance this year’s midterm. The former president presents our greatest risk of losing for 2024, and conservatives are tired of losing, said Bob Vander Plaats, head of the Family Leader, an Iowa-based conservative social group. Even the announcement of former presidents is welcomed as if nothing had happened. There is no buzz among my network.

Criticism of Trump for hurting Republicans at the polls shows no signs of abating and got even stronger after [the Georgia loss on] Tuesday. It’s a formula that doesn’t work, said Brian Robinson, a GOP operative in Georgia, explaining that party candidates needed to reach voters outside of Trump’s base. I don’t think in the future you will have another primary season where the litmus test promises to be about the 2020 election.

For its part, the Trump team insists that the fact that the ex-president has essentially become an inmate at Mar-a-Lago is irrelevant, with The Post reporting that they never planned to follow up on his announcement with a group of rallies or public events. Were still two years old, the manager told the outlet. There will be a time for events and a time for gatherings.

And of course, no one should assume that the GOP currently giving Trump the cold shoulder actually means anything when it comes to 2024. If it’s true that few to no people are excited about his candidacy, that’s more or less what happened when he announced his first run in 2015 before they all got on board. Still, there’s no harm in hoping that his Howard Hughes era will become permanent!

On the other hand, Mitt Romney would like to state publicly that he voted earlier for Seamus, the shitty Irish setter for president, than for Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/12/donald-trump-barely-left-mar-a-lago

