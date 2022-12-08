IHC serves pre-admission notice to Imran Khan in disqualification case





Imran Khan, President of the PTI. AFP

ISLAMABAD: The IHC has served a pre-admission notice on PTI President Imran Khan to decide whether to admit the motion asking for his disqualification for concealing information about his alleged daughter Tyrian Jade White.

The President of PTI was asked to submit his response within two weeks of the publication of the notice.

Besides Imran Khan, pre-admission notices have been sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Federal Government following a petition filed by a citizen named Mohammad Sajid. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the petition.

The court last month reserved its verdict on upholding the plea that sought the disqualification of the PTI leader for concealing his alleged daughter in the nomination papers.

The court asked the three parties Khan, the ECP and the Center in the case to submit their response regarding the maintainability of the petition.

According to the petitioner, the former Prime Minister’s daughter resides in the United Kingdom, for whose guardianship he has made appropriate arrangements, but has concealed information about her in the application documents and affidavit.

The petitioner added that the head of the PTI is aware that there is evidence against him.

He claimed that in the past he would deny that Tyrian is his daughter and now he is unresponsive about it.

The petitioner stated that Khan cannot hold any public office or party leader position. He said Khan should be asked why Article 62(1-F) should not apply to him, adding that the PTI leader should be disqualified for not being “Sadiq and Ameen” (honest and fair).

A similar case was filed with the IHC in 2018 by a citizen named Abdul Wahab Baloch seeking disqualification of the former Prime Khan for concealing information about White.

However, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who has now been elevated to the Supreme Court, rejected the plea after the petitioner withdrew it in 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1018151-ihc-serves-pre-admission-notice-to-imran-khan-in-disqualification-case

