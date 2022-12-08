Modi Speech LIVE: Gujarat Result – Watch Election Victory Celebrations at BJP Office – Latest Updates





Modi Speech Watch LIVE: Gujarat Election Results Victory Celebrations at BJP Office – Latest Updates Modi’s speech LIVE: The BJP on Thursday attributed the party’s “historic” victory in the Gujarat Assembly polls to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s credibility and the people’s confidence in his leadership. The party won a landslide victory in Gujarat to retain power for a seventh consecutive term by winning more seats than in any assembly election in the state. PM Modi to address people to thank them for victory in Gujarat Election Result – WATCHModi Speech Watch LIVE: Gujarat Election Results Victory Celebrations at BJP Office – Latest Updates Hailing Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, BJP Chairman JP Nadda said the party’s historic victory in Gujarat elections was a victory of Modi’s commitment to development, good governance and well-being. be public. “Gujarat has set new development records over the past two decades under the leadership of Modi ji and today the people of Gujarat have blessed the BJP and created a new victory record. “Each section has wholeheartedly blessed the BJP. This is the victory of people’s unshakable faith in the policies of the BJP,” Nadda tweeted. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah called it a rejection of those who make politics of empty promises, handouts and appeasement. In a series of tweets, Shah said he saluted the people of Gujarat for this historic victory and it shows the public’s “unshakable faith in Narendra Modi’s model of development”. “During the past two decades under the leadership of Modi ji, BJP has broken all development records in Gujarat and today the people of Gujarat have blessed BJP and broken all victory records,” said Shah. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the people of the state rejected anti-national elements in the Assembly elections and once again trusted Prime Minister Modi and the BJP leadership. The BJP won or was in the lead in 157 assembly seats from the 182 member states. The Congress party was far behind? it had won 6 seats and was leading in another 10, while the Aam Aadmi party was leading in 5 seats. The Congress holds the record of 149 seats won in 1985 under the leadership of Madhavsinh Solanki. Addressing a press conference in Gandhinagar, CM Patel said: “The people of Gujarat have once again trusted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of the BJP. If the masses of Gujarat elected the BJP, then we must live up to their expectations.” “The people of Gujarat rejected the anti-national elements in this election and voted for the BJP’s development track record in the state,” he said. Gujarat BJP President, CR Paatil, who was also present at the press conference, denounced the new Aam Aadmi party, alleging that it was trying to belittle the people of Gujarat with a “dole” policy. “AAP never thought of Gujarati Asmita (pride) and was never able to connect with the psyche of the Gujarati people. “All the anti-Gujarati forces have been defeated… Congress needs to ask why they are losing public support,” he said. BJP leader and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh attributed Prime Minister Modi’s popularity and credibility to the party’s historic win in Gujarat Assembly polls. He also praised BJP National Chairman JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and CR Party State Unit Head Patil for the performance of the BJP in the state.

Singh said that with the hard work of all these leaders, “BJP has made history, breaking all records.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zeebiz.com/trending/politics/news-modi-gujarat-result-speech-live-watch-election-victory-celebrations-at-bjp-office-latest-updates-212046

