This report is jaw-dropping: Experts say newly discovered secret Trump documents could spark new FBI search





Legal experts have been stunned after lawyers for former President Donald Trump found more documents marked classified in his Florida warehouse months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents than Trump retained after leaving the White House.

Trump’s attorneys have found at least two items marked as classified in a storage unit in West Palm Beach in recent weeks after hiring an outside team to search for additional documents, The Washington Post reported Wednesday. The team carried out at least three searches and the items were “immediately turned over to the FBI”, sources told the outlet.

Trump’s team misled reporters about the raids, according to Maggie Haberman of The New York Times.

“People close to the former president had insisted earlier on Wednesday that no classified material was found at any of the facilities,” which turned out to be untrue, she tweeted. “A person close to Trump previously insisted he no longer had the storage facility.”

The search came after a federal judge pressed Trump’s lawyers to say he had fully complied with a May grand jury subpoena to turn over all documents marked classified. Trump’s lawyers in June attested that he had turned over all the documents, but the FBI learned he had even more documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence and seized a trove of domestic documents during a search authorized by the court in August.

There has been a “long and fierce battle” between Trump’s team and the DOJ over the past few weeks that has been kept under seal by a judge, according to the Post, but the issue appears to be the DOJ’s concerns about the disrespecting the Trump team for months. with the May assignment.

Emails released by the General Services Administration show the agency helped rent the storage unit in July 2021 to store items from a Northern Virginia office that Trump’s team used after leaving its functions. A source familiar with the content told the Post that there was a mix of boxes, clothing and gifts.

“It was suits and wrestling swords and belts and all sorts of things,” the source said. “To my knowledge, he’s never even been in that storage unit. I don’t think anyone in Trump World can tell you what’s in that storage unit.”

Trump’s team also hired an outside company to search Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, NJ, and at least one other property, according to the report. Trump’s attorneys told the DOJ that no other classified items were found at Bedminster or Trump Tower. The search came after U.S. District Chief Judge Beryl Howell told Trump’s team to search for more documents in response to DOJ concerns that Trump was still retaining classified information even after the August search. The Post also reported that National Archives officials had expressed similar concerns.

The searches were carried out after Trump’s lawyers “sought to avoid another high-profile federal search of his properties,” a source told the Post.

But legal experts say the discovery of additional documents could lead to additional searches.

“It’s truly mind-boggling that even after every chance Donald Trump has had, he still has classified documents in his possession,” former federal prosecutor Elie Honig told CNN. “The DOJ has a tough decision to make here,” he added. “Are we satisfied, after all the misrepresentations, or are we going to have to take even more drastic measures, and perhaps execute search warrants at other properties?

Some Trump allies believe another search warrant could be executive, according to The New York Times, but a source familiar with the talks between federal officials told the outlet there was ‘no recent probable cause’ to get a warrant for Bedminster or Trump Tower.

Legal experts were stunned by the discovery.

“The plot thickens as more and more criminally mishandled classified documents show up in another venue,” Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe wrote. “Trump’s skeletons appear to be buried in an ever-increasing number of locations.”

Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks said Trump “must be held accountable” for failing to comply with the subpoena.

“This report is breathtaking,” she tweeted. “Trump’s lawyer who said there are no more classified documents looks really bad. The danger to our safety is obvious.”

Former FBI official Peter Strzok wrote that he was “somehow still amazed by Trump and his team’s reckless disregard for protecting classified information.”

“It appears that Trump’s own team does not have a good command of all government documents in their possession, despite a criminal investigation,” added former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti. “Amazing.”

