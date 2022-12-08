Jokowi reminds that the construction of houses affected by the Cianjur earthquake must be resistant to earthquakes





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com– President Joko Widodo recalled, the repair of houses damaged by the earthquake Cianjur on Monday (21/11/2022) the house must be made earthquake-proof. It is delivered Jokowi after handing over the house repair aid to the victims the Cianjur earthquakeThursday (8/12/2022). “The house is also careful. The construction follows what has been described by the Ministry of Public Works, which is an earthquake-proof house, what type of construction is there,” Jokowi was quoted in a YouTube broadcast as saying. tele compass. Jokowi explained that the house must be earthquake resistant because Indonesia is in the Ring of Fire area which is prone to earthquakes. Also Read: Jokowi Meets Cianjur Earthquake Victims Again, This Time Brings Rice and Chicken “Whenever the earthquake always happens, God willing, it won’t be (an earthquake), but we really have to realize that we are in the ring of fire,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also hopes that after the assistance, the community can immediately start repairing their damaged homes. He said TNI and Polri officers were ready to help residents clean up debris and repair homes if needed. He also suggested that building materials that can still be reused should be used for the home improvement process. Also read: Assistance has been provided, Jokowi calls for repairs to houses affected by the Cianjur earthquake to begin immediately “The ones that can be used are bricks that can be used, cleaned and reused. Wood can also be used so they can be reused. Do you agree?” Jokowi said. The amount of compensation awarded by the government is 60 million rupees for heavily damaged houses, 30 million rupees for moderately damaged houses and 15 million rupees for lightly damaged houses. In total, there are 8,100 beneficiaries of compensation assistance whose disbursement will be done in stages so that it is well targeted. “One hundred percent of the money that was donated is used to fix the house we have. Okay? To do this in stages,” Jokowi said.

