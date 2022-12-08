Leaked audio clip allegedly has wife of ex-PM Imrans discussing sale of wristwatches





ISLAMABAD: A new audio clip, allegedly containing the voice of ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans’ wife, Bushra Bibi, was leaked on Thursday in which she was heard asking a senior Pakistani Tehreek-i- Insaaf, Zulfi Bukhari, to sell her husbands wristwatches. The 21-second audio clip reignited controversy over Imran Khan’s sale of his toshakhana (state depository) gifts. In the last audio, Bibi allegedly asked Bukhari to sell some of the watches owned by the PTI president. There are watches of Khan Sahib who wants them delivered to you (Zulfi Bukhari) so that you can sell them. These watches are not for his use, so he wants them to be sold, Bushra Bibi reportedly told Bukhari. In response, Bukhari assures Khan’s wife that the job will be done. The conversation ends with Zulfi saying, Of course, murshid (spiritual guru). I will do it. Bukhari then reacted strongly to the alleged audio, saying he had neither sold nor bought a watch and demanded that the audio clip be subjected to a forensic audit. I am ready to pay it (audit), he added. Last August, a complaint was filed against the head of PTI in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by the incumbent coalition government for failing to share details of toshakhana’s gifts and the proceeds of their alleged sale. . In a written response submitted to the ECP on September 8, Imran admitted to selling at least four gifts he received during his tenure as prime minister. In his response, Imran argued that he sold the gifts he procured from the public treasury after paying Rs 21.56 million (Pakistani rupees). The gifts included a Master Graff wristwatch, a pair of cufflinks, an expensive pen, a diamond ring and four Rolex watches. A month later, the election watchdog disqualified Khan as a lawmaker after concluding that his statement and declaration, submitted annually to the electoral body, were false and incorrect. Last month, the electoral body sent a referral to the lower court asking it to prosecute Imran under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials about gifts he received from foreign dignitaries while in office. of Prime Minister. The commission also called for a three-year prison sentence and a fine as punishment. Khan challenged the ECP’s verdict in the Islamabad High Court.

