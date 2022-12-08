Xi Jinping at Saudi Palace to Meet Royal Family on Middle East Trip





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Chinese leader Xi Jinping met the king and crown prince of Saudi Arabia on Thursday during a visit to the kingdom, cementing ties with a region crucial to his country’s energy supply as sanctions escalate against Russia for its war on Ukraine.

Xi arrived at Al Yamama Palace in Riyadh and was greeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the assertive son of King Salman who stands ready to rule the oil-rich kingdom for decades to come. Xi shook hands with the prince as a mounted honor guard carried Saudi and Chinese flags.

It was not immediately clear what Xi was focusing on in his talks, although he wrote in a column published by Al Riyadh newspaper that trade between China and Arab states dates back more than 2,000 years. The column also quoted a saying from the Prophet of Islam Muhammad: Seek knowledge even if you have to go as far as China. The Arab people value independence, oppose outside interference, resist power politics and authoritarianism and always seek to make progress, Xi’s column reads. He also noted that the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, serve as a reservoir of energy for the global economy. China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, is heavily dependent on Saudi oil, pouring tens of billions of dollars a year into the kingdom. Saudi state media released a silent video of Xi meeting Prince Mohammed at the palace, with a large photo of King Salman hanging in the background. Another video showed Xi later speaking with the 86-year-old monarch and signing documents alongside him. Many Saudi officials wore face masks during this meeting. Saudi officials later said agreements had been signed between the nations, including some involving Chinese tech company Huawei on cloud computing, data centers and other high-tech ventures. The United States has already warned its Gulf Arab allies to work with Huawei due to espionage concerns. Xi and King Salman also agreed to hold meetings between the two countries’ leaders every two years, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The agency later reported that Xi had met with Sudanese military leader General Abdel-Fattah Burhan after an agreement on Monday to establish a civilian-led transitional government after the military takeover last year. However, no timetable has been set and the deal sparked further protests across the country on Thursday. The Gulf Arab states are trying to recalibrate their foreign policy as the United States turns its attention elsewhere in the world. Russia’s war on Ukraine and the West’s hardening stance on Moscow have also left Arab countries eager to cement their ties with China. For Prince Mohammed, welcoming Xi boosts his own international profile after he was linked to the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Beyond China’s oil purchases, its construction expertise could also be harnessed for Prince Mohammed’s futuristic $500 billion city of Neom on the Red Sea. Chinese construction companies have worked elsewhere in the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, particularly in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia, home to Islam’s holiest sites, has also provided political cover for China for its harsh policies toward Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. More than a million have been sent to detention centers, forced to denounce Islam and swear loyalty to Xi and the party. The trip to Saudi Arabia marks another step for Xi to restore his global profile after spending most of the pandemic in China. The visit is his third overseas trip since the start of 2020. It also comes as Xi, who was granted a third five-year term as leader in October, has faced street protests against its zero COVID-19 policy which represents the most significant challenge. to his reign. During his visit, Xi is expected to attend the first China-Arab states summit and a GCC meeting. ___ Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manisteenews.com/news/article/China-s-Xi-at-Saudi-palace-to-meet-royals-on-17639795.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos