Politics
How Boris was rebounded…and Liz was beaten
TOPICAL BOOKS OF THE YEAR
Out Of The Blue: The Inside Story Of Liz Truss’s Unexpected Rise And Rapid Fall
by Harry Cole and James Heale (HarperCollins 20, 336pp)
In October, an early advert for this biography of the already desperately beleaguered new prime minister, Liz Truss, promised it would be out by Christmas.
Is it the release date or the title? Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer joked about Prime Ministers’ Questions in the Commons.
Even the conservative benches had to laugh. He was way off the mark, however. Christmas? No chance.
She was out the next day, ending the shortest premiership in history.
His story, told here with insight and breakneck speed, is one of ambition exceeding capacity, leading to reckless and naive behavior. The authoritarian child has become an authoritarian politician, determined to do whatever he wants, whatever the cost.
Throughout her career she has been bent, tin-eared, a bulldozer and a wrecking ball, inflexible and impatient to the point of arrogance.
Everything bounced off her. On the day she took charge of No. 10, she ruthlessly sacked officials she considered NQOT (Not Quite Our Type).
Luckily, the Conservative Party (and the country) soon decided that she was the NQOT.
This biography, however, may well survive him. A manual on the infighting, backstabbing, spad-bashing and general dirty tricks of today’s politics, its pure House Of Cards Game Of Thrones, even.
The downfall of Boris Johnson
by Sebastian Payne (Macmillan 22, 288pp)
A PM down this year on year! Veteran Westminster commentator Payne brilliantly, breathlessly and low blow by low blow, captures the car crash in Downing Street as Boris went from hero (of Brexit, Covid and Ukraine, with plans for ten more years in power) to zero before being stabbed in the back, front and sides.
Prominent among the fingerprints on the knife are those of a vengeful Dominic Cummings, a warning to never make an enemy of your special adviser. They know where the skeletons are.
Then again, Boris’ worst enemy was (as always) himself unable to control Partygate, the leaks, his private office, his Chancellor, Michael Gove and, above all, the words that came out of his mouth. . He boasted and twisted the truth while Rome burned.
Payne acknowledges his substantial successes, his actions will have consequences for decades to come, but concludes that the most mercurial Prime Minister of a generation was always likely to meet an untimely and sticky end.
The war in the west
by Douglas Murray (Harper Collins 20, 320pp)
A passionate, eloquent and refreshing plea to end the blame game that attributes all the world’s ills to the West, the very golden goose culture that has benefited humanity the most.
It particularly baffles and irritates the outspoken Murray that it is those who live in the West who are his greatest detractors, with their one-sided woke arguments and willful distortions of language and history.
Dishonest academics, hypocrites and hatemongers undermine reason, democracy, science and progress. In a demented discourse of their own invention, he writes, they have drawn us into a zero-sum discussion that insists that the West’s history is one of patriarchal oppression, sexism, racism, transphobia, homophobia, theft and more. An unfair registry has been created.
boys and men
by Richard Reeves (Swift 20, 352pp)
Feminism has gone too far in one direction. While women and girls are moving forward, men and boys are lagging behind. Unsure of their role or place in society, many modern men have become detached from school, work and family life.
We must be aware of this unprecedented situation, warns Richard Reeves. Otherwise, they will fall through the gender gap and, left to escalate, their problems will end up being everyone’s problems.
butler to the world
by Oliver Bullough (Profile 20, 288pp)
A disturbing read that follows the UK and its offshore territories’ path to becoming the global financial fixer and Jeeves’ enabler to all dodgy Tom, Dick and Bertie Wooster with money and crimes to hide , as investigative journalist Bullough describes it.
Beneath the respectable cover of the Union flag, North Korean arms dealers, crooked Afghan officials, South American drug cartels and Kremlin cronies hide ill-gotten billions. The blind eyes are turned. Its business that is too good to pass up.
Bankers, lawyers and accountants complicit in tax evasion, money laundering, etc. argue that if we don’t, another country will. True, but that doesn’t make it any less unpleasant.
snakes and ladders
by Andrea Leadsom (Biteback 20, 336pp)
So much water has flowed under Westminster Bridge for three different Prime Ministers in one year! that Conservative politician Andrea Leadsoms is offering for the top job is drowned out. It’s easy to forget she was a contender, taking on Theresa May in 2016 before retiring from a race she was about to lose.
She has a story to tell of her years in government over Brexit, standing up to bullies like Boris’s John Bercow and Dominic Cummings.
The day Johnson fired her, she recalls, he looked almost sheepish, his well-known aversion to confrontation written all over him with that single sentence summing up his fatal weakness as prime minister.
There is an air of what-if and if-only in his memories. After being called to No 10 to be offered a Cabinet position by the victorious May, she takes a selfie among the elegant furniture and beautiful artwork and emails it to her husband. She attaches a laughing emoji and a wistful note: this could have been our house.
