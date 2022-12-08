Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujrath crushes Congress and the AAP | Gujarat Election News

NEW DELHI: Few had doubted that the BJP would win in Gujarat, despite Arvind Kejriwal’s strong predictions that he would be the proverbial David. But few, outside of the ultra-optimists in saffron circles, expected it to be as huge as it turned out to be, with the BJP rolling not only Congress who had shown remarkable resilience, but also the gratuitousness AAP .The tornado bettered the all-time best score – 149, which Congress achieved under its shrewd giant Madhavsinh Solanki in 1985 – snagged in Gujarat since its formation in 1960. That it comes after 27 years as the ruling party in the State and in the Age of ever-increasing expectations and unstable political affiliations underscores its magnitude and importance. The BJP subdued its opponents across the state, blurring the rural-urban divide and capturing tribal-dominated seats that had remained pockets of resistance even during the overloaded times of 2002 and 2007.It is a testament to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which remains intact across the country but takes on an emotional dimension in his home country. The huge attraction of the man was the most important factor in the feat that the BJP achieved despite the fact that the tenures of its chief ministers since 2014 when Modi came to New Delhi were hardly exciting .

The Prime Ministers’ call was also the reason the BJP lost the contest in Himachal Pradesh by a hair – 0.6% – with infighting playing a huge part in why the small state of hills did not join the ranks of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam and Manipur where BJP remained in office in defiance of the incumbent’s disability.

The outstanding performance has further widened the gap between the Modi-led BJP and its rivals. Congress, which showed resilience even during Modi’s chief ministry, ended a miserable second as the high-decibel PAA challenge crumbled.

Congress, which ruled the BJP five years ago, was unlikely to repeat its feat because the combination of factors – ranging from traders’ unrest over the GST and caste unrest to local grudges – were not not working this time. Yet he ended up inflicting a greater wound on himself because of Rahul Gandhi’s inexplicable decision to abandon the field in favor of a noble Bharat Jodo Yatra. The damage, which cannot be repaired by the consolation prize in HP, could have been worse if AAP, armed with a bag of goodies and a newbie’s call, had even remotely matched the hype that he had managed to generate.

The perception that has been created that AAP is the giant proportion killer of Morocco, who brought down the fantasy Spanish side at the World Cup, is likely to come back to haunt Arvind Kejriwal, with comparisons sure to be drawn. between his actual performance and the miracle he promised. Coupled with white in Himachal, the only consolation the AAP can draw is its performance in the Delhi civic polls.

BJP’s overwhelming performance in Gujarat as well as its strong performance in Himachal bodes well for the party heading into the upcoming state elections and LS polls of 2024. In Modis’ unmatched popularity, he possesses a a weapon that all of its rivals together cannot match. He also built a powerful platform, with development, welfare, nationalism and Hindutva among his scaffoldings. From the upcoming budget, it could be loaded with projects that the Center can fund with its sustained income. The G20 Presidency and the global focus on India due to its post-Covid economic recovery can be a critical element for a narrative to be carved around capable and powerful leadership.

At the other end, the picture looks muddier than ever. The victory in Himachal Pradesh strengthened the Congress vis-à-vis other contenders in the opposition space. His leadership, which had never been comfortable with the suggestion of carving out its ambitions according to its reduced strength on the ground, will reject any opposition unity project that does not recognize its centrality – a posture that other opposition parties found it haughty and refused to engage.

The giant saffron wave in Gujarat is also a setback to the PAA’s ambition to emerge as an alternative magnet at the expense of Congress and others in opposition. More worryingly, the victory in the MCD polls comes with signs of its vulnerability. He has failed to get the returns he hoped to get from his Delhi model, while evidence of Muslim annoyance means he cannot claim to be both secularly and softly trained from Hindutva in a polarized atmosphere. The room for such political acrobatics could shrink further if the BJP begins to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and accelerates the pace of establishing broadband under the Uniform Civil Code.

The BJP is aware of its status as frontrunners for 2024, but it will not let that, as Modi indicated during his speech during the celebrations after the victory at the BJP headquarters, lull him into complacency. He pledged continued support for HP, making it clear that regime change in Shimla will not dampen the BJP’s ambition for a repeat sweep of the 4 LS seats in the state. He also spoke about the BJP’s victory in the UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur seat – a shining display of the BJP’s will to win even against the odds – as well as the surprise victory of the parties in the Kurhani seat in Bihar, saying it was an indicator of what was to come in the state with 40 LS seats.