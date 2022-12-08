Ex-Trump adviser says ex-president is losing support left and right





Larry Kudlow said former President Donald Trump was hurting his own support levels. “He’s losing support left and right, I hear it everywhere,” Kudlow said on Fox Business. He pointed to Trump calling for the “termination” of the Constitution and controversial meetings. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump’s White House economic adviser said Trump was hurting his chances of winning another presidential election.

Larry Kudlow, who is now a host on Fox Business, told the network on Wednesday night that a recent round of controversy by Trump is hurting support levels for the former president.

“I don’t understand what our old boss is doing,” Kudlow said, speaking to former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

“I love the guy, but I don’t understand Kanye West, hanging out with white nationalists, hanging out with anti-Semites, talking about ending the Constitution or postponing the Constitution,” he said.

“I don’t understand, I don’t understand why he’s saying it, and if he’s saying it, why hasn’t he, you know, apologized or corrected the record or something, because he loses support left and right, I hear it everywhere.”

Kudlow also said Trump was too focused on claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Last month, Trump dined at his Mar-a-Lago resort with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West who courted controversy with his anti-Semitic comments, alongside famed white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

This led to criticism from his own party, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump also received backlash after apparently calling for the termination of the Constitution, saying voter fraud allowed for the “termination of all rules” including “those found in the Constitution.”

Trump has since said he is not calling for the Constitution to be overturned.

The Republican Party is in the midst of an autopsy on its worse-than-expected performance in the midterm elections, when the party won a slim majority in the House but lost in the Senate.

Many Trump-backed candidates have lost their races, including Herschel Walker, who lost the Georgia Senate runoff on Tuesday, giving Democrats an outright majority in the chamber.

Many Republicans blamed Trump for Walker’s loss.

Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, tweeted that “the result in Georgia is mostly down to Trump, who has cast a shadow over this race.”

“His interference and insistence on stealing the 2020 election will lead to more casualties,” Bolton added. “Trump remains a huge liability and the Democrats’ greatest asset. It’s time to disown him and move on.”

John Thune, the Senate Minority Whip, said he didn’t think there was any doubt that Trump was a factor in the GOP’s midterm performance.

“A lot of the candidates who had trouble in those elections ran on the 2020 election flight, and I don’t think independent voters got it,” he said.

