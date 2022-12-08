Jokowi publishes new tax rules for VAT and PPnBM, see the details!

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo has issued new regulations regarding Value Added Tax or VAT and Luxury Goods Sales Tax or PPnBM, as regulations derived from the Tax Regulations Harmonization Act or of the HPP law.

Jokowi has signed Government Regulation (PP) number 44/2022 regarding the application of VAT on goods and services and PPnBM. This regulation is a regulation derived from Law (UU) number 7/2021 regarding HPP.

The regulations regulate VAT adjustments for goods and services, as well as PPnBM regarding tariffs, how to calculate, use certain amounts and designate other parties to collect VAT or PPN and PPnBM.

The Director of Advice, Services and Public Relations of the Directorate General (DG) of Taxation of the Ministry of Finance, Neilmaldrin Noor, explained that the regulation replaces PP No. 1/2012 regarding the implementation of the law on VAT and its modifications. .

“PP 1/2012 and its amendments no longer comply with the administrative needs of the VAT and the PPnBM and the provisions of the HPP law, so it needs to be perfected,” Neil said on Thursday (8/12/2022).

The provisions of PP 44/2022 can be divided into three large groups, namely:

1. New substances, including:

a. Other parties appointed to collect, deposit and/or report VAT or PPN and PPnBM (Article 5).

1) Other parties are parties directly involved in or facilitating transactions between parties who carry out transactions, at least in the form of merchants, service providers and/or commercial operators through electronic systems.

2) PPN or PPN and PPnBM are always collected by other persons who have been appointed as VAT collectors or PPN and PPnBM even if they transact with VAT collectors of Section 16A of the Law on VAT or facilitate transactions with Section 16A VAT collectors.

b. Additional provisions regarding taxable goods (BKP)/taxable services (JKP), which include:

1) Free supply of BKP/JKP (article 6).

2) Confirmation of the imposition of VAT on the delivery of BKP/JKP carried out within the framework of operational and non-operational activities (Article 8).

3) Imposition of VAT on the delivery of BKP in the form of a guarantee taken over by the creditors (article 10).

4) Submission of BKP in a Sharia finance transaction scheme which is not subject to VAT until the BKP is eventually returned to the party that originally submitted it (Article 12).

vs. Provisions relating to the use of certain amounts (Article 15).

D. Certain documents whose status is assimilated to a tax invoice drawn up after a period of three months since the document should have been drawn up are not assimilated to certain documents whose status is assimilated to a tax invoice (article 28).

2. Improved substance from previous PP, including:

a. Buyers or recipients of services jointly and severally liable for the payment of VAT or PPN and PPnBM can pay it by reverse charge using a tax payment slip (SSP) (Article 4).

b. Adjustments to BKP/JKP regulations, including elimination of terminology and provisions for self-use for productive purposes (Article 6) and technical adjustments to the imposition of VAT on the delivery of BKP through auction organizers (Article 9).

vs. Adjustments to VAT and PPNBM calculation (Article 17).

D. Adjustment of the tax base (DPP) used in the context of the determination of the PPN and the PPnBM in the event of control (Article 17 (3)).

e. Determination of the exchange rate of the Ministry of Finance used for the calculation of the PPN or the PPN and the PPnBM payable in case of transactions carried out in currencies other than the rupee (article 21).

3. Substances that have not changed since the previous PP include:

a. Contractors who must be confirmed as taxable contractors (PKP).

b. Other arrangements related to BKP/JKP, which include delivery of JKP in the customs area (Article 8), transfer of BKP for payment of capital in lieu of shares (Article 11), types of goods and services which are not subject to VAT (Article 13).

vs. Provisions related to VAT DPP or PPN and PPnBM.

D. Calculation of PPN and PPnBM based on the value of the contract or agreement that includes PPN or PPN and PPnBM.

e. The cancellation of accounts receivable and the destruction or damage of Taxable Goods do not lead to an adjustment of the VAT that has been declared.

F. The right to refund VAT or VAT and PPnBM that have been wrongly collected.

g. Place of charge for input tax.

h. Determination of when and where VAT or PPN and PPnBM are payable.

I. Provisions for filling information in tax invoices.

J. Tax invoices issued after a period of three months from when the tax invoices are due to be issued are not treated as tax invoices.

k. Additional Provisions for PKP Retail Merchants.





Check out other news and articles on Google News

Watch the video below: