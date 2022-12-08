Shop owner denies buying Imran Khan’s watch





In a video message, alleged gift buyer Toshakhana denied buying the expensive watch from former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

According to details, Muhammad Shafiq, an alleged buyer of Toshakhana gifts and owner of the Art of Times jewelry store, denied buying Imran Khan’s expensive watch, given to the PTI chief during a visit abroad.

In his video statement uploaded to social media platform Twitter, he said: “I did not buy the old primer’s watch and did not give any receipt. My notepad and my stamps have been misused”, my name is dragged again and again for political purposes.

Muhammad Shafiq has warned to take legal action if his name drags on in the scandal again.

It is worth mentioning here that the watch given to former Prime Minister Imran Khan was sold to a local trader in Islamabad for Rs 51 million last month. The trader then sold the watch to UAE trader Owais Merchant for Rs 61 million.

The watch was later sold to a celebrity in the United Arab Emirates, and the alleged buyer of the watch, Umer Farooq, is a close friend of his, revealed on ARY News’ talk show Off The Record.

Last month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry claims that party leader Imran Khan purchased the wristwatch from Toshakhana as per law and it was declared in details of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In his Twitter feed, Fawad Chaudhry said the wristwatch was not sold to the person who was presented as the buyer by a media group and the individual had no direct or indirect connection. with Imran Khan.

He detailed that a Toshakhana gift could be held by paying 25% of the original price before the government led by Imran Khan, which was increased by the PTI government up to 50%. The head of the PTI said that a protocol officer from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs receives the gifts during overseas visits and all gifts are then submitted to the Toshakhana with a receipt slip.

The Toshakhana Department was an institution subordinate to the Cabinet Division where an independent committee sets the price of all state gifts and informs the prime minister or minister concerned.

comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/toshakhana-scandal-shop-owner-denies-buying-imran-khans-watch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos