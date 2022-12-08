Politics
Biden wants to sell F-16s to Turkey; Menendez says not until Erdogan ends abuse
President Biden meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the NATO summit in Madrid last June. (Photo by Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images)
(CNSNews.com) Turkey welcomes the removal of provisions from a U.S. defense bill setting conditions on its purchase of F-16 fighter jets, but the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has reported Wednesday that the Turks should not assume that the obstacles to the sale has passed.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called a positive development the removal of conditions from the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the 2023 fiscal year, which the House is expected to vote on on Thursday.
Turkey wants to buy 40 F-16 Fighting Falcons and 79 kits to upgrade the obsolete F-16s it already has. Cavusoglu said the sale would serve everyone’s interest and should continue.
The Biden administration supports the sale, but it has opponents on both sides of the aisle in Congress, largely over objections to policies pursued at home and abroad by Turkey’s Islamist president.
Contrary to some claims, the NDAA is not a victory for Turkey, tweeted Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (DN.J.).
This is just one of many tools we have in the Senate to deal with arms sales, Menendez said. I repeat. As Chairman of the SFRC, I will NOT endorse F-16s for Turkey until Erdogan ends his abuses in the region.
The list of concerns about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s actions is long and includes his decision to purchase Russian S-400 missile defense systems in defiance of US and NATO objections; threats to NATO ally (and longtime regional rival) Greece over maritime disputes in the eastern Mediterranean; and repeated military interventions in northern Syria targeting what he calls Kurdish fighter terrorists partners with the United States in the campaign to defeat ISIS.
Ankara asked for the F-16s and modernization kits after the Trump administration in 2019 kidnapped turkey of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, in response to the purchase of the S-400.
Trump’s State Department advised Erdogan either destroy, return, or otherwise dispose of the S-400 systems, if it were to avoid further consequences from the United States
Turkey has taken none of these recommended steps, but after President Biden met Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid this summer, he confirmed his support for the sale of F-16s. Biden and Erdogan met again on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali last month, and Erdogan’s office said the American president had reaffirmed this position.
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, DN.J. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
Congressional opponents of the sale inserted two conditions into the earlier version of the NDAA, prohibiting the move unless the president certifies it would be in the national interest of the United States; and provides a detailed description of the concrete steps taken to ensure that these F-16s are not used by Turkey for repeated unauthorized territorial overflights of Greece.
The legislation was passed by the House in July, but the provisions were deleted in Senate amendments, the final text of which was released this week.
An explanatory statement on the amendment states, in the context of the issue of the sale of F-16s, We believe that allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should not conduct territorial overflights not authorized from another NATO allied airspace, a clear reference to the Turkey-Greece situation.
As recently as Tuesday, Turkey repeated its veiled threats against Greece. Cavusoglu slammed Greece for having organized military exercises in the Aegean Sea and warned that if Athens does not stop its violations, Turkey will do whatever is necessary.
Those who sow the wind reap the storm. If you don’t want peace, we will do what is necessary, he said. One night, suddenly.
One night, suddenly, is a phrase Erdogan has used many times before, initially in reference to Kurdish groups in northern Syria before a Turkish military operation, but more recently regarding territorial disputes with Greece in the Aegean Sea.
Defensive Abilities
On Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price was asked about Menendez’s warning about selling F-16s.
Rather than comment directly, he repeated the administrations’ talking points on Turkey, describing it as an important NATO ally and which has suffered more terrorist attacks on its soil than any other member of the alliance. .
We seek to ensure that Turkey has the defensive capabilities it needs, which it needs to continue to play its role as an important NATO ally, Price said, adding that conversations with Congress were ongoing. .
A reporter then cited Cavusoglus’ new threats to Greece and asked if the United States would allow Turkey to attack Greece.
Of course, we urge that any disagreements between our NATO allies be resolved diplomatically among themselves, Price said. Greece is an important ally. Turkey is an important ally. We continue to work with all parties to defuse tensions in the region.
Regarding Turkey’s intervention in Syria, Price reiterated U.S. opposition to military action, including a ground incursion that would further destabilize the lives of communities across Syria and jeopardize the hard-won gains that the global coalition to confront the Islamic State has achieved in recent years.
Price added that the escalation also had the potential to endanger US military personnel in the region.
