Donald Trump’s political death wish – Lake County Record-Bee





What is former President Donald Trump thinking? On Saturday, he posted this statement on his social media network, Truth Social:

“So with the exposure of MASSIVE AND WIDESPREAD FRAUD AND DECEPTION working closely with big tech, the DNC and the Democratic Party, throw in the 2020 presidential election results and declare yourself the RIGHTEOUS WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? Massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want and would not tolerate false and fraudulent elections!”

The first thing Trump’s post revealed is that even though he is a declared presidential candidate in 2024, he remains obsessed with the events of 2020. You know how they say all elections are about the future ? For Trump, it seems, the next election will be about the past.

The second thing the post revealed, again, is that Trump has no problem being seen as a sore loser. It’s not an image that Americans usually like. If someone loses, and especially if they’re somehow screwed in the process, Americans are sympathetic, especially if the person takes the loss, doesn’t complain, and gets back to work.

An example. You probably know Senator John Thune as part of the Republican leadership in the Senate. But in 2002, he was a member of the South Dakota House. He challenged then-Sen. Tim Johnson and lost in an excruciatingly close election – the margin was 524 votes. There was compelling evidence of fraud that could have made the difference. (I wrote about it at the time.) But days after the election, Thune announced he would not contest the result in what he said was a “long, long, painful and extended on 524 votes”.

Coin did not say the election was clean. “Are there any questions that need to be answered about the outcome of this election?” he said. “I believe there are.” He did not rule out the possibility of irregularities. “Did things happen that shouldn’t have happened at some polling places in the state?” he said. “I believe they did.” But Coin moved on and didn’t spend his life grieving over the loss.

Two years later, in 2004, he ran for the Senate again, against then-Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle. This time Coin won. He used the support he had, and the sympathy and admiration some South Dakotans had for him when he got up and tried again after a narrow loss, and turned it into victory. He kept his eye on the future and he won. He has been in the Senate ever since.

It is fair to say that this is the opposite of the approach taken by Trump. Trump has argued that unless what he sees as the injustice of the 2020 election is rectified, there may never be another fair election in the United States. Therefore, 2020 must be tackled before anything else – before war and peace, before the economy, before immigration, before any issue that might otherwise dominate a presidential election.

The problem with this approach is that Trump was never able to prove that the 2020 election was stolen. Remember the immortal words of Trump Rep. Rudy Giuliani, who reportedly told a senior Arizona official, “We have a lot of theories. We just don’t have the evidence.

But Trump is still asking for relief. And in his statement, he went further than even some supporters could bear when he said the ‘massive fraud’ of 2020 ‘enables the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution’ .

There is no constitutional provision for giving the presidency to someone who claims to be the “RIGHT WINNER”. There is no constitutional provision for holding a re-vote of a presidential election. Trump appeared to acknowledge that when he said his reinstatement or the holding of a “NEW ELECTION” would require the “termination” of certain constitutional provisions.

The big question here is: is he crazy? Does he really think that somehow he should just be made president here right now? Does he really think the nation would hold a presidential election in 2022 or 2023, when the constitutional process calls for one in 2024 and then another in 2028? Is he really thinking of something?

Assuming Trump has a purpose other than just venting, it’s worth looking at the results of a new poll from Marquette University Law School. The survey shows Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ profile is rising, both nationally and among Republicans. First, they show that an imaginary 2024 head-to-head election between President Joe Biden and DeSantis is tied at 42%, while a matchup between Biden and Trump has Biden winning, 44% to 34%.

The poll also shows DeSantis gaining favor among Republican voters. In January of this year, 57% of Republicans told Marquette pollsters they had a favorable opinion of DeSantis. Now it’s 68%. That’s slightly higher than Trump’s approval rating among Republicans, which stands at 67%.

Trump has reason to worry in the new poll. At the same time, the survey shows that a large number of Republicans continue to doubt the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Only 39% of Republicans said they were very or somewhat confident that “votes for president have been correctly expressed and counted in 2020”, while 61% said they were not too confident or not at all confident. For independents, the numbers were 58% confident, 42% not confident, and for Democrats they were 89% confident, 11% not confident. Overall, 64% of all voters were confident, and 35% unconvinced, that votes in 2020 had been cast and counted correctly.

This large group of Republican skeptics — 61% — is Trump’s audience. If Trump can continue to fan the flame, to tap into their concerns, they will continue to view him as unfairly removed from the White House. And now what? Maybe they’ll back him for the GOP nomination again. The problem is that this group represents at most a third of the electorate. Trump would obviously need a lot more support to actually be elected president.

And now Trump appears to be trying to alienate all but his most die-hard supporters by suggesting that the Constitution’s election provisions be thrown out – removed, as he would put it – in order to reinstate him as president or hold a new election. national. There are Republicans who think Trump got a raw deal in 2020, and who would vote for him in 2024, who still wouldn’t go that far. Does that mean Trump jumped on the shark with them? It’s hard to say. But he has certainly taken another step to alienate the majority of voters who, whatever they think of him, would not vote for him to be president again.

(Byron York is the chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner. For a deeper dive into many of the topics covered by Byron, listen to his podcast, The Byron York Show, available on the Ricochet Audio Network at ricochet.com/series/byron -york -show and everywhere else podcasts are found.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.record-bee.com/2022/12/08/donald-trumps-political-death-wish/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos