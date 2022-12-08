India’s BJP prime ministers win huge election victory in his home state

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modis of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party won a landslide victory in a state assembly vote in his home state of Gujarat, putting him in a strong position ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The BJP, however, lost out to the main opposition Congress party in the tiny northern state of Himachal Pradesh.

Political analysts said the party’s massive victory in Gujarat, where it returns to power for a record seventh term, reaffirmed Modis’ runaway popularity.

Gujarat, which Modi ruled for nearly 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014, is one of India’s most economically progressive states.

The BJP won 156 of 182 seats in the state assembly, the biggest win by any party in the western state.

People blessed the development policy and at the same time expressed a desire to want this momentum to continue at a faster pace, Modi tweeted. Party supporters danced and beat drums as the vote tally showed his record victory.

While BJP leaders attributed Gujarat’s victory to party governance, political analysts said Modis’ broad appeal in his home state, where he campaigned extensively, and pro-Hindu ideology parties propelled him into a favorable position.

The Hindutva ideology is very strongly anchored in the consciousness of Gujarats, explains Amit Dholakia, professor of political science at Maharaja Sayajirao University in the city of Vadodara. And now, with the record number of seats the BJP holds in the State Assembly, it will be able to implement the policies it wants with more vigor.

A split in opposition votes also helped the BJP, whose main challenger has traditionally been the Congress Party; but a regional party has entered the electoral fray for the first time in Gujarat in a bid to establish a footprint outside Delhi and the state of Punjab, which it rules.

Although the Aam Aadmi party is expected to win only a handful of seats, political analysts said its spirited campaign has helped it establish its presence in the state. The party grew out of an anti-corruption movement a decade ago and has ambitions to supplant the Congress Party as the main challenger to the BJP by building its base among lower socio-economic groups.

He may have succeeded in doing so in Gujarat. I see this election as the beginning of the end of Congress in Gujarat. In five years, the Aam Aadmi party will be the main opposition party and the Congress will come out of the race as it has done in many other states in India, says Dholakia.

The results in Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress Party is poised to wrest power from the BJP, have brought a glimmer of hope to India’s once-dominant party, whose electoral fortunes have plummeted in recent years .

Their performance in Himachal shows that Congress can live to fight another day if it has a strong organization. It also shows that the Modi magic doesn’t work everywhere, according to independent political analyst Rasheed Kidwai. After all, he campaigned here too but failed to achieve the same impact as in his home country, where challenging him was a Herculean task.

The BJP also lost a key election on Wednesday to lead New Delhi Municipality, which it had controlled for 15 years, to regional party Aam Aadmi.

While Modis’ broad appeal has helped the party shrug off opposition criticism on issues such as inflation, unemployment and religious polarization, political analysts said setbacks in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh showed he was vulnerable.

The BJP has been in power since 2014 after defeating the Congress Party and gradually expanding its presence across the country. The BJP now rules 17 of India’s 28 states.