Justice Department seeks to scorn Trump over classified documents

The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering the former president to turn over records marked classified, CNN has been told. two sources familiar with the matter.

The development comes after Trump’s legal team said it searched four locations just before Thanksgiving, finding two documents with classified marks in a storage facility in Florida. The Trump team turned these two documents over to the FBI and told a federal judge in Washington, DC that they believed Trump was now in compliance with a 6-month-old subpoena.

But the Justice Department disagreed. And in an escalation last week, department prosecutors told DC District Chief Judge Beryl Howell, who oversees federal grand jury proceedings there, that the search was unsatisfactory. The contempt proceedings before Howell are under seal.

The proceedings increase pressure on Trump as he faces possible criminal liability in the investigation of the Mar-a-Lago documents led by Special Counsel Jack Smith. It also adds another chapter to the ongoing fight by federal officials to recover government records, especially those containing national security secrets from Trump after his administration ended.

In January and June, the Trump team turned over boxes and an envelope of federal documents, some of which were marked as classified. Federal agencies had been demanding their return for months, and the Justice Department issued a subpoena requesting documents marked as classified in May.

Even after the subpoena, investigators found reason to search Mar-a-Lago, seizing another 33 boxes of documents, including more than 100 documents marked classified. More recently, prosecutors insisted that sensitive government documents were still missing and that Trump was compelled to return them.

The Justice Department has not disclosed to Trump’s legal team the documents, which a source said have not been returned.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday, when Howell will consider whether to hold Trump and his post-presidential office in contempt of court. In contempt, he could rack up fines. Being held in defiance of subpoenas for documents has become a feature of Trump’s legal entanglements since leaving office.

This story has been updated with additional details.

