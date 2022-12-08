Boris has ‘no interest in being Leader of the Opposition’ as poll shows Tories still behind | Politics | New





Tory MPs are already looking for a replacement for Rishi Sunak assuming they cannot avoid defeat in the next election. It comes as the latest tracking poll gave the Tories a two point boost but still leaves them 21% behind Labour.

A former cabinet minister told Express.co.uk: “There is no avoiding defeat. The only question is whether we can limit the damage. “We have to avoid a result of 1997 or worse.” In 1997, John Major’s Conservatives suffered the worst defeat in their history. A massive Labor victory under Tony Blair saw the Tories wiped out in Scotland and Wales, leaving them with just 165 seats losing more than half of the constituencies they won in 1992. The latest Techne UK poll for Express.co.uk gives Labor 48% (down one) and the Conservatives 27 (up one). Should the Techne poll materialize in an election, it would leave the Tories worse off than in 1997 with 121 seats. Meanwhile, Labor would have a majority of 226 seats. The former Cabinet minister, who is a close ally of Mr Johnson, said the prospect of an inevitable defeat now factored into the calculations of whether he tried to make another comeback.

The senior MP said: ‘Boris doesn’t want to be Leader of the Opposition. He’s not interested in that.’ The former minister added: “He knows his only chance to come back was when Liz Truss quit. “He had the numbers but for his own reasons he didn’t want to go ahead. “We (Tory MPs) know we can’t change prime minister a third time, voters just wouldn’t accept it. “The next election will be a disaster if we do this. “The question is what we will do after the election in the opposition.” There is currently a campaign to bring Mr Johnson back. But most MPs think it’s either too late or catastrophic.

Former chairman Jake Berry and former treasurer Lord Cruddas are both believed to be behind the push. There are also fears that Richard Tice’s Reform UK, formerly the Brexit Party, could take Conservative votes. Reform polls 5% in the tracking poll, but takes 11% of Leave voters from 2016 and 7% of Tories from 2019. There are fears that if Nigel Farage makes a comeback, their vote share will be even higher. Techne chief executive Michela Morizzo said: “Our regular tracking poll this week sees Labor’s vote share drop by 1 point to 48 points, with the Conservatives gaining one point and rising to 27 percentage points at national scale. “Even with this 2-point swing from Labor to the Conservatives, Rishi Sunak’s government has little joy in life. The number of waits for NHS operations this week exceeded 7 million patients for the first time on a salary list and many public sector workers are either already on strike or considering a strike. “These are dark times in the middle of winter for the Conservative Party and no doubt an easy and quick way to get back into contention with the Labor Party still seems a distant prospect at this time.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1707249/boris-johnson-conservative-party-techne-UK-poll-labour-lead The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos