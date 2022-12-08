Roger Stone, Trump associate, reinstated on Twitter, thanks Elon Musk





Roger Stone, a Republican operative and longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was cleared to return to Twitter on Wednesday for the first time since threatening CNN anchors in 2017.

Stone made the announcement on Twitter, launching a series of tweets making it clear that his account had been reinstated. He shared conservative news articles announcing his comeback while other posts tagged Twitter CEO Elon Musk to thank him.

Read more: Elon Musk restores Donald Trump’s Twitter account after online poll

I raise a glass to Elon Musk, Stone said in a video, holding a martini. A man of his word, a true supporter of freedom of expression and basic fairness.

I am BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAACK, read another tweet.

In 2017, Stone sent swear-laden tweets to CNN anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper, instilling the latest suspension. He had previously been temporarily suspended for racist tweets towards CNN contributors and has not been invited back as a guest, The Wrap reported in 2016.

Read more: U.S. Representative Richard Neal wins Supreme Court victory in Donald Trump tax case

Stone has been involved in several Republican administrations since working on Richard Nixons’ re-election campaign in 1972, according to the 2017 Netflix documentary Get Me Roger Stone. During the 2000 election, Stone allegedly participated in the Brooks Brothers riot during the recount in Florida. In 2016, he served as an adviser to the Trumps campaign.

The FBI arrested Stone in Florida in January 2019 after he was charged with lying to investigators, obstructing justice and witness tampering during Special Counsel Robert Muellers’ investigation into Russian election interference. of 2016, according to NPR. After being sentenced to three years in prison, Trump pardoned Stone in December 2020.

Stone appeared before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, to repeatedly plead the Fifth Amendment with lawmakers, NPR reported in 2021.

Read more: San Francisco investigates Twitter HQ over alleged bedroom conversion

Musk said distorted accounts are subject to review after midterms, according to MassLive in November. Former President Donald Trump’s account was restored more than a week after the election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masslive.com/politics/2022/12/trump-associate-roger-stone-reinstated-on-twitter-thanks-elon-musk.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]bsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos