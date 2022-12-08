Politics
Indian Prime Minister Modis BJP wins landslide victory in Gujarat State | Election News
India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, won a landslide victory in the western state of Gujarat, election results showed on Thursday, in a strong performance ahead of a scheduled general election. in 2024.
Hindu nationalist BJP retained its 27-year-old control of Gujarat, Modi’s home state, but lost power in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh to the main opposition Party of Congress.
The BJP has not lost national assembly elections in Gujarat, a western industrial state, since 1995. Modi served as Gujarat’s top elected official for 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014.
Modi shaped himself as a champion of Hindu causes after the deadly Gujarat riots in 2002, one of the worst outbreaks of religious violence since India’s independence in 1947. Rights groups say nearly 2 000 people, most of them Muslim, were killed and dozens of women were raped that year. following the fire of a passenger train carrying a large number of Hindu pilgrims.
The BJP has been accused of using religious polarization to win Hindu votes. The Modi government facilitated the release of Hindus convicted of gang rape during the 2002 riots just before national elections.
In multiple Indian media reports, residents of the state said rising inflation and unemployment were problems in the state, but Modis’ towering personality and anti-Muslim sentiment likely influenced their voting decision.
Brazen Articulation of Hindu Votes
Ajay Gudavarthy, who teaches political science at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, told Al Jazeera that the BJP’s comfortable victory in Gujarat shows a deeper consolidation of the Hindu vote.
Gudavarthy said, “There is now a brazen articulation of Hindu votes for the BJP across the country.
Even popular opposition leaders lose once the Hindu card comes into play. It must be admitted that the [Hindu] the feeling is very deep, he says.
With vote counting continuing through Thursday, India’s Election Commission said the BJP had won 142 of 182 seats in the state assembly and was leading in 14 other constituencies. The rival Congress Party had won 16 and was leading in another constituency, while a new group, the Aam Admi Party, won five seats.
The Congress Party wrested power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh state, where it had won 39 out of 68 seats and was leading in another constituency, compared to the BJP’s 19 seats, the electoral commission said.
The BJP also lost a key election for control of the capital city’s New Delhi corporation on Wednesday to regional party Aam Admi, after leading it for 15 consecutive years, the commission said.
Voting took place in Gujarat on December 1 and 5 and in Himachal on November 12.
The counting of votes began on Thursday morning and full results are expected later in the day.
Experts say the landslide victory in the western state would bolster the BJP’s popularity ahead of general elections scheduled for summer 2024, in which Modi is eyeing a third term as prime minister.
Modi and his closest aide, Home Minister Amit Shah, had campaigned aggressively for the BJP in Gujarat for nearly a month, staging multiple rallies and tours.
Thank you Gujarat. I am overwhelmed with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results, Modi tweeted on Thursday. People blessed the development policy and at the same time expressed a desire for this momentum to continue at a faster pace.
Safety is our only concern
Muslims, who make up nearly 10% of Gujarat’s 60 million people, face growing hatred and institutionalized discrimination in what is considered India’s most communally polarized state.
Kaleem Siddiqui, a minority rights activist in Gujarat’s main city Ahmedabad, told Al Jazeera that the BJP had waged a massive anti-Muslim campaign to garner votes in state polls.
The vote was taken from a communal angle. There is no Muslim representation in politics. We have no voice and the government wants to suppress us further in a polarized environment, he said.
Muslim minorities have accepted that the government is not for us. We don’t even have any expectations from the government. Our concern has always been our safety.
Hatred has been spread by the BJP over the past five years from urban to rural areas. We are really worried about this, he said.
Yagnesh Dave, spokesman for the BJP in Gujarat, said his party had won even in Muslim areas where the Congress Party had previously won.
People chose us. It shows that Muslims also support us, he told Al Jazeera.
However, he said the parties’ election manifesto promised to create so-called anti-radicalization cells which he said were to weed out potential threats and anti-Indian forces.
The formation of a task force to review the curriculum in Muslim schools across the state was also in the manifesto, Dave added.
The anti-radicalization task force is set up to control love jihad and protect Hindus, he told Al Jazeera, referring to the far-right Hindu conspiracy theory that Muslim men attract Hindu women in marriage to convert them to Islam.
The Congress Party, which controlled the politics of the South Asian nation for decades, has struggled to make a comeback. One of its top leaders, Rahul Gandhi, is currently organizing a Bharat Jodo Yatra (March for the Unity of India), a march across the country which the party says aims to fight against hatred and divisions in the society.
The 3,500 km (2,175 mile) march began in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in September and is expected to reach Indian-administered Kashmir in February.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/8/modis-bjp-set-for-a-landslide-in-state-polls-in-indias-gujarat
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indian Prime Minister Modis BJP wins landslide victory in Gujarat State | Election News
- Anne Sakulas sentenced to prison for fatal car crash in UK
- Octavia Spencer cries as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles
- The proposal for a statewide realignment of football shows big changes for Big Rivers, others
- Roger Stone, Trump associate, reinstated on Twitter, thanks Elon Musk
- Boris has ‘no interest in being Leader of the Opposition’ as poll shows Tories still behind | Politics | New
- Herschel Walker has endorsed the Georgia Senate race
- Christmas carol actor likes to get people into the spirit of the season
- Quebec judge approves class action lawsuit against ‘addictive’ Fortnite video game
- World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo causes an earthquake inside the Portugal camp
- New cultural wing highlights the role of entertainment in American life
- Candice Warner backs David Warner’s decision to withdraw from Cricket Australia captaincy reinstatement hearing, James Erskine lashes out at CA