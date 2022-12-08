Indian Prime Minister Modis BJP wins landslide victory in Gujarat State | Election News

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, won a landslide victory in the western state of Gujarat, election results showed on Thursday, in a strong performance ahead of a scheduled general election. in 2024.

Hindu nationalist BJP retained its 27-year-old control of Gujarat, Modi’s home state, but lost power in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh to the main opposition Party of Congress.

The BJP has not lost national assembly elections in Gujarat, a western industrial state, since 1995. Modi served as Gujarat’s top elected official for 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014.

Modi shaped himself as a champion of Hindu causes after the deadly Gujarat riots in 2002, one of the worst outbreaks of religious violence since India’s independence in 1947. Rights groups say nearly 2 000 people, most of them Muslim, were killed and dozens of women were raped that year. following the fire of a passenger train carrying a large number of Hindu pilgrims.

The BJP has been accused of using religious polarization to win Hindu votes. The Modi government facilitated the release of Hindus convicted of gang rape during the 2002 riots just before national elections.

In multiple Indian media reports, residents of the state said rising inflation and unemployment were problems in the state, but Modis’ towering personality and anti-Muslim sentiment likely influenced their voting decision.

Brazen Articulation of Hindu Votes

Ajay Gudavarthy, who teaches political science at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, told Al Jazeera that the BJP’s comfortable victory in Gujarat shows a deeper consolidation of the Hindu vote.

Gudavarthy said, “There is now a brazen articulation of Hindu votes for the BJP across the country.

Even popular opposition leaders lose once the Hindu card comes into play. It must be admitted that the [Hindu] the feeling is very deep, he says.

With vote counting continuing through Thursday, India’s Election Commission said the BJP had won 142 of 182 seats in the state assembly and was leading in 14 other constituencies. The rival Congress Party had won 16 and was leading in another constituency, while a new group, the Aam Admi Party, won five seats.

The Congress Party wrested power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh state, where it had won 39 out of 68 seats and was leading in another constituency, compared to the BJP’s 19 seats, the electoral commission said.

The BJP also lost a key election for control of the capital city’s New Delhi corporation on Wednesday to regional party Aam Admi, after leading it for 15 consecutive years, the commission said.

Voting took place in Gujarat on December 1 and 5 and in Himachal on November 12.

The counting of votes began on Thursday morning and full results are expected later in the day.

Experts say the landslide victory in the western state would bolster the BJP’s popularity ahead of general elections scheduled for summer 2024, in which Modi is eyeing a third term as prime minister.

Modi and his closest aide, Home Minister Amit Shah, had campaigned aggressively for the BJP in Gujarat for nearly a month, staging multiple rallies and tours.

Thank you Gujarat. I am overwhelmed with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results, Modi tweeted on Thursday. People blessed the development policy and at the same time expressed a desire for this momentum to continue at a faster pace.

Safety is our only concern

Muslims, who make up nearly 10% of Gujarat’s 60 million people, face growing hatred and institutionalized discrimination in what is considered India’s most communally polarized state.

Kaleem Siddiqui, a minority rights activist in Gujarat’s main city Ahmedabad, told Al Jazeera that the BJP had waged a massive anti-Muslim campaign to garner votes in state polls.

The vote was taken from a communal angle. There is no Muslim representation in politics. We have no voice and the government wants to suppress us further in a polarized environment, he said.

Muslim minorities have accepted that the government is not for us. We don’t even have any expectations from the government. Our concern has always been our safety.

Hatred has been spread by the BJP over the past five years from urban to rural areas. We are really worried about this, he said.

Yagnesh Dave, spokesman for the BJP in Gujarat, said his party had won even in Muslim areas where the Congress Party had previously won.

People chose us. It shows that Muslims also support us, he told Al Jazeera.

However, he said the parties’ election manifesto promised to create so-called anti-radicalization cells which he said were to weed out potential threats and anti-Indian forces.

The formation of a task force to review the curriculum in Muslim schools across the state was also in the manifesto, Dave added.

The anti-radicalization task force is set up to control love jihad and protect Hindus, he told Al Jazeera, referring to the far-right Hindu conspiracy theory that Muslim men attract Hindu women in marriage to convert them to Islam.

The Congress Party, which controlled the politics of the South Asian nation for decades, has struggled to make a comeback. One of its top leaders, Rahul Gandhi, is currently organizing a Bharat Jodo Yatra (March for the Unity of India), a march across the country which the party says aims to fight against hatred and divisions in the society.

The 3,500 km (2,175 mile) march began in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in September and is expected to reach Indian-administered Kashmir in February.