US blacklists businessman linked to Erdogan for violating Iran, Hezbollah sanctions

WASHINGTON The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on a prominent Turkish businessman believed to be close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for violating US restrictions on Iranian oil sales. The US Treasury Department announced on Thursday that it is penalizing Sitki Ayan and a number of companies he, his family and associates control for facilitating the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Iranian oil for the Guardian Corps. Iran’s Islamic Revolution and its Quds Force, the branch charged with carrying out operations abroad. Ayan and his companies also laundered the proceeds of those sales for the Lebanese Guard and Hezbollah, both designated foreign terrorist organizations by the United States, the Treasury said. The sanctions include a freeze on any assets Ayan or the targeted companies may have in US jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them. Ayans companies established international sales contracts for Iranian oil with foreign buyers, arranged oil shipments and helped launder the product, obscuring the Iranian origin of the oils and (the Guard’s) interest in the sales” , the Treasury said in a statement. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms He said Ayan, his son, Bahaddin, and three associates arranged sales of Iranian oil in violation of US sanctions against China, other East Asian countries, the United Arab Emirates and certain customers. in Europe through Ayan’s ASB Group, based in Gibraltar. holding group. It also had “the support of the higher levels of the government of the Russian Federation and state-run entities”, the Treasury said. NEML NEWS! The US Treasury Department has put Stk Ayan and his family on Iran’s sanctions list for drilling irrigation. He owned the tanker M/T AGDASH (AGVANIS) operated by Palmali Shipping Company. pic.twitter.com/GXRFcSC397 —Recep Canpolat (@RecepCanpolat71) December 8, 2022 ASB owns or controls numerous companies in Turkey, Cyprus, India and the Marshall Islands. The sanctions against Ayan were part of an effort to deprive the IRGC of revenue over their ties to terrorism, the Treasury said. The United States has maintained sanctions on Iran to pressure the regime over its nuclear program, although talks to revive the 2015 deal that limited the program have been stalled for months. In addition, the United States took action to punish the Iranian government after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of vice police in September, the ensuing mass protests against the regime and the violent crackdown. of the government against the demonstrators. The United States imposed sanctions on the morality police and leaders of other Iranian law enforcement agencies, denying them access to any property or financial assets held in the United States.

