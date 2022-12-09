China and Saudi Arabia cement ties with deals including Huawei | Business and Economy News

Chinese President Xi Jinping hails a new era in his Gulf relations as he meets Saudi Crown Prince the King.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi King Salman have signed a series of strategic agreements, including one involving Chinese tech giant Huawei, as part of a visit that is expected to boost political and economic ties.

Xi’s three-day visit to the kingdom includes Arab and Gulf summits and is being closely watched by the United States as Washington’s relations with Riyadh hit rock bottom.

On Thursday, Xi and King Salman signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement after being escorted to Yamamah Palace by Saudi royal guards, who were on horseback and carried Chinese and Saudi flags.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), the de facto ruler of the world’s largest oil exporter, welcomed Xi to the palace, which is the king’s official residence and the seat of the royal court. The Chinese leader heralded a new era in ties.

China is the world’s largest importer of crude oil, for which it relies heavily on Saudi Arabia. The deals the two sides were to sign were valued at around $30 billion, according to Saudi state media.

The Huawei Technologies deal is linked to cloud computing, data centers and the construction of high-tech complexes in Saudi cities, according to Saudi officials.

US security officials have warned that equipment from Chinese brands such as Huawei could be used to interfere with fifth-generation (5G) wireless networks and collect sensitive information.

Yet Huawei has been involved in building 5G networks in most Gulf states despite US concerns.

After Xi arrived on Wednesday, with formation jets flying overhead, Saudi state media announced 34 investment deals in sectors including green hydrogen, information technology, transportation and building.

The official Saudi Press Agency did not provide details, but said bilateral trade stood at 304 billion Saudi riyals ($80 billion) in 2021 and 103 billion Saudi riyals ($27 billion). dollars) in the third quarter of 2022.

State broadcaster Al Ekhbariya said another 20 deals worth 110 billion riyals ($29.3 billion) were to be signed on Thursday.

Xi and King Salman have agreed to hold meetings between the two countries’ leaders every two years, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported.

Arab leaders have also started to converge on the Saudi capital ahead of a summit with Xi, who will hold separate talks with the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) before leaving on Friday.

Among the leaders gathered in Riyadh are Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Tunisian President Kais Saied, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and Lebanese interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati have also confirmed their attendance.

Growing Chinese influence

This week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry described Xi’s trip as his third overseas trip since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest diplomatic activity between China and the Arab world since the founding of China. the People’s Republic of China.

China is seeking to shore up its pandemic-hit economy and strengthen ties with a region that has long relied on the United States for military protection.

The Saudis are pushing to diversify their economic and political alliances at a time when relations with their longtime US allies appear to be troubled by disagreements over energy policy, US security guarantees and human rights.

Xi’s visit follows US President Joe Bidens’ trip to Saudi Arabia in July, when he greeted MBS with a fist bump at the start of a failed attempt to convince the Saudis to increase oil production.

The Saudi crown prince sees China as a key partner in his broad Vision 2030 program and is seeking to engage Chinese companies in ambitious megaprojects aimed at diversifying the economy away from fossil fuels.

Key projects include the futuristic $500 billion megacity Neom.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih told Saudi state media that this week’s visit will help accelerate the pace of economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, providing businesses and Chinese investors gratifying returns.