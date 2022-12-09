Trump pictured with QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin at the Mar-a-Lago event





Former President Donald Trump posed for a photo with prominent QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theorist at an event at his Mar-a-Lago club on Tuesday.

The 76-year-old former president was pictured with Liz Crokin, a far-right figure featured in the HBO docuseries ‘Q: Into the Storm,’ at an America Futures fundraiser at his lavish club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Tonight I had the privilege and honor to speak at the Americas Future fundraiser to fight child trafficking at Mar-A-Lago, Crokin wrote in a post on his media platforms social media, sharing photos and videos of the event.

Some of the topics I discussed were Pizzagate, Balenciaga and what President Trump’s administration has done to combat human trafficking, Crokin added, referring to the conspiracy theory that senior Democrats ran a child sex trafficking ring at a pizzeria in Washington, DC. , and controversy over fashion company Balenciagas’ recent ad campaign featuring young children and what appears to be bondage gear.

The event was held at Trump’s resort town of Mar-a-Lago.Truth Social

Crokins’ appearance with Trump comes two weeks after the former commander-in-chief was pilloried by top Democrats and Republicans for dining with disgraced anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes in Mar-a -The girlfriend.

I heard a lot of commotion here and I said, Who the hell is that? Trump reportedly told the crowd during brief remarks at the fundraiser.

It’s great to have you, he reportedly said, before calling it his honor to have everyone here.

“You are amazing people, you do amazing work, and we just appreciate you being here and we hope you come back,” Trump was quoted as saying.

Former Republican congressional candidate from Florida Darlene Swafar reportedly told ABC News that former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and Seth Keshel, a retired US captain U.S. military who contested the results of the 2020 presidential election, also attended the event. .

In 2017, Crokin got into a Twitter spat with model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, after he suggested the celebrity couple were involved in child sex trafficking.

Apparently dressing my daughter up as Alice in Wonderland and a hot dog and having a pizza emoji on Snapchat has to do with pizzagate and the dark side, Teigen said of Crokins’ accusations. Holy s—. This thread is wild. Enjoy.

