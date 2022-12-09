Georgia becomes Donald Trump’s kryptonite





When U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler called for the resignation of Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger shortly after the 2020 election, amid Trump’s wild and unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, the two Georgia senators spoke directly tied to Trump and started writing their own policy. obituaries.

Both Perdue and Loeffler would lose their Senate runoffs.

This loss was not enough for Perdue. At Trump’s behest, Perdue ran one of the worst GOP primary campaigns you’ll ever see in your life in 2022, making Trumps false election claims the centerpiece of attacks on Gov. Brian Kemp.

Perdue not only lost this 2022 GOP primary, Kemp beat him by more than 50 points, as Georgia voters sent a very clear message to Trump.

Like Perdue, U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro, never had evidence to back up his Trumpian claims of election irregularities in Georgia, but he used those claims to anchor his 2022 GOP lead challenge to Raffensperger.

Raffensperger beat Hice by 19 points in yet another loss for Trump.

While Walker avoided Trumps 2020 campaign demands during the campaign trail, the UGA football star was one of four weak Senate candidates backed by Trump this year in Arizona, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Georgia. All were defeated, as the Republicans missed a chance to take full control of Congress.

Georgia may be remembered as the state that broke Trump once and for all, said Scott Jennings, former aide and adviser to GOP U.S. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell.

It was not to be so. But Donald Trump has obviously still not heard the message delivered by Georgian voters.

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and Congress from Washington, DC since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajc.com/politics/opinion-georgia-becomes-donald-trumps-kryptonite/2JLMB4WKWVCSJGTF7E66OU6H7Y/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos