Saudi Arabia and China sign strategic deals as Chinese President Xi Jinping heralds ‘new era’ in relations





Riyadh: China and Saudi Arabia signed a number of agreements, including on energy and investment, after their leaders met in Riyadh on Thursday at a summit that highlighted deep ties and growing beyond oil.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed the agreements at the royal palace.

It includes a strategic partnership agreement and a harmonization plan between the Vision 2030 kingdoms that aims to wean the economy from oil dependence and China’s Belt and Road initiative. Memoranda of understanding have also been signed on hydrogen energy, solar energy, direct investment and housing. Saudi and Chinese leaders meet at the palace on Thursday.

Image credit: AFP

King Salman signed a “comprehensive strategic partnership agreement” with Xi, which received a lavish welcome in a country forging new global partnerships beyond the West. In an op-ed published in Saudi media, Xi said he was on a “pioneering trip” to “open up a new era of China’s relations with the Arab world, Arab Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia.” China and Arab countries “will continue to hold high the banner of non-interference in internal affairs, (and) firmly support each other in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he wrote. The leaders reviewed aspects of the partnership and joint coordination efforts and discussed opportunities to invest available resources in the two countries, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency. Jinping was greeted with a horseback parade at the royal palace where he met the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest oil exporter and China its largest customer, making their relationship critical to crude markets. But both are seeking to gradually diversify their energy mix. Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Chinese President Xi Jinping sign documents during a meeting in Riyadh on December 8, 2022.

Image credit: Reuters

The Saudi state news agency gave few details on the agreements, which also included pacts in other sectors such as information technology, cloud services, transport, logistics, medical industries , housing and construction. These include an agreement with China’s Huawei on cloud computing and high-speed internet complexes in Saudi Arabia, and another for the construction of an aluminum plant signed between the Saudi Ministry of Investment and the Shandong Innovation Group. In addition, a memorandum of understanding to set up a hydrogen cracking project has been signed, according to a statement from the Saudi government. green hydrogen Saudi Arabia has launched work on a large green hydrogen facility in Neom, a Red Sea town under construction. Green hydrogen, a fuel considered crucial for the global transition to cleaner energy, will be generated from solar and wind power. The Kingdom enjoys a strategic geographical location connecting three continents and overlooks some of the most important water crossings and energy resources, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih has said, according to SPA. Earlier, Xi was welcomed at the royal court of Al Yamamah Palace by the crown prince where an official reception was held. On Wednesday, Chinese and Saudi companies signed investment pacts for green hydrogen and solar energy during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the kingdom. There were no further details of the energy pacts announced by the Saudi state news agency SPA. He said a total of 34 investment deals have been signed, including in other sectors such as information technology, cloud services, transport, logistics, medical industries, housing and construction. . Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman welcomes Xi to the palace.

Image credit: AFP

Setting the tone for Xi’s visit, his plane was escorted by Saudi Air Force planes as it entered Saudi airspace and a 21-gun salute was fired as members of the Saudi royal family met him at the airport on Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said. In an op-ed published in Saudi media, Xi said he was on a pioneering journey to usher in a new era of China’s relations with the Arab world, Arab Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia. China and Arab countries will continue to hold high the banner of non-interference in internal affairs, firmly support each other in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity, he wrote. Upon arriving in Riyadh, Xi said he was looking forward to the China-Arab and China-GCC summits, which will be held during his visit to boost ties with Arab and Gulf countries, Al Arabiya reported. Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and Xi during their talks at the palace.

Image credit: AFP

The two countries will strengthen their collaboration in the UN, the G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Xi wrote in an op-ed in the Saudi newspaper Al Riyadh. The trade volume between the two countries stood at SR304 billion ($80 billion) in 2021, and trade in the third quarter of 2022 recorded SR103 billion ($270 million). Xi Jinping is received by officials including Riyadh Provincial Governor Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Al Saud at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Gulf-China summit to be held on Friday Xi’s visit to the Kingdom will continue until December 9. A Sino-Saudi summit led by King Salman and the Chinese president, with the participation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, is underway. Two other summits, a China-Gulf summit and a China-Arab summit, will be held with the participation of leaders of Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Arab states. GCC Secretary General Nayef Al Hajra said the Gulf-China summit will be held on Friday. Several Middle Eastern leaders, including Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi and the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, arrived in Riyadh on Thursday. Summits reflect desire to strengthen ties with China: minister The summits reflect the shared determination of the Kingdom, other Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the wider Arab world to strengthen cooperation and improve strategic relations with China in pursuit of growth and increased prosperity for all countries and their peoples, according to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Relations between the Kingdom and China are strategic and close in light of international developments and ongoing changes, he said. The bilateral relationship is characterized by friendship, mutual trust, cooperation and continuous coordination, he added, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Upon arriving in Riyadh, Xi said he was looking forward to the China-Arab and China-GCC summits, which will be held during his visit to boost ties with Arab and Gulf countries, Al Arabiya reported. He added that he will discuss bilateral relations as well as international and regional affairs with King Salman and the Crown Prince during his visit, his first to the Kingdom since 2016. Commenting on the close ties between Beijing and Riyadh, Xi said practical cooperation between the two countries has yielded fruitful results in [various] the fields. He said China and Saudi Arabia continue to coordinate closely and communicate on regional and international affairs. He also said that he and King Salman have strengthened the ties between the two countries since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, contributing greatly to improving peace, stability and development in the region.

