Disabled duo fight for justice after Grenfell evacuation at High Court Disability News Service

Two disabled activists were at the High Court this week challenging the government’s refusal to ensure all disabled people can safely evacuate high-rise buildings in an emergency.

Following the two-day hearing, Georgie Hulme and Sarah Rennie said they remained resolute in their fight for meaningful action to help everyone walk away from the fire or evacuate a burning building.

Their case follows the inquest into the Grenfell Tower fire, in which those who died were disproportionately disabled.

The investigation found that, for every disabled resident who died in the blaze, there were no plans in place to help them evacuate or to ensure their information was available to the fire and rescue service to help them escape.

The Grenfell Fire claimed 72 lives, including 15 of Grenfell’s 37 disabled residents, on the night of June 14, 2017.

But the government later rejected the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s recommendation that all owners and managers of high-rise residential buildings should be required to prepare a Personal Emergency Escape Plan (PEEP) for any residents who may have difficulty self-evacuating.

This rejection for practical, proportionality and safety reasons came despite a promise Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he would implement all recommendations from the first phase of the inquiries.

Governments’ rejection of the PEEP recommendation came even though those responding to a consultation on the proposal overwhelmingly supported its introduction.

Instead, the Interior Ministry consulted onits own set of alternative measures, which it calls Emergency Evacuation Information Sharing Plus, which does not go as far as PEEPs and will only apply to the minority of buildings that have been assessed as higher risk.

Georgie Hulme and Sarah Rennie, co-founders of Disabled Tenants Action GroupCladdagh and both wheelchair users who live in high-rise buildings, were asking the court this week to declare the government’s rejection of PEEPs illegal.

Rennie and Hulme believe the Home Office’s decision to reject PEEP’s proposal violates its duty to protect life and its duty not to discriminate against people with disabilities, under the European Convention on Human Rights, as well as the government’s public sector equality duty under the Equality Act.

They also believe that the consultation process on the PEEPs proposal was unfair because the Home Office then held follow-up meetings with representatives of local authorities and housing associations, allowing them to raise concerns to which Claddag and others had no chance to respond.

And they believe the Home Office failed to understand the reasons for the investigation to recommend the PEEP proposal.

Rennie and Hulme told Disability News Service this morning (Thursday): We are steadfast in our position.

We heard nothing at the hearing that gives us reason to believe that the Home Office is open to consultation on any meaningful measures to help everyone get away from the fire or evacuate a building in fire.

We would like to thank our legal team and everyone who supported us in this legal challenge.

This includes contributions to our crowdfund from the disability community, allies and the Law for Change fund.

The Home Office said yesterday it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing court case.

But a Home Office spokesman said: We are committed to providing proposals that improve the safety of residents whose ability to self-evacuate in an emergency may be compromised.

Our public consultation on Emergency Evacuation Information Sharing Plus has solicited views on the scope of evacuation plans and we are currently analyzing the responses.

Working closely with the National Fire Chiefs Council and the London Fire Brigade, we commissioned research to test evacuation strategies, for which live testing took place this year.

A research team is currently completing the evaluation of the evacuation strategy tests.

Photo by Eleanor Lisney: Sarah Rennie (center), Georgie Hulme (right) and Adam Gabsi, board member of Harrow Association of Disabled People and Inclusion London

