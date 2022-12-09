Donald Trump’s grip on the GOP, in four charts





YouGov, conducting a poll for Yahoo News, asked Americans how they view Donald Trump and his race in light of former presidents’ recent Mar-a-Lago dinner with rapper Ye and anti-Semite and white supremacist Nick Sources.

While not surprising, the results are nevertheless indicative of how Trump’s approach to issues of race and discrimination continues to find space within the Republican Party.

At the start of the poll, YouGov asked respondents if they viewed Trump favorably or unfavorably. The wording here is important. Since Trump is not in power, it is not a measure of how Trump influences policy or politics. Instead, it’s a simple measure of Trump’s own opinions.

About three-quarters of Republicans view it favorably, just under half very favorably.

This roughly matches other recent polls, including those by YouGov. Trump’s favor within his party has waned in recent months, but he still enjoys favorable opinions from most GOP members.

YouGov then asked if respondents thought Trump had ever been associated with racists. This question comes before any questions about Fuentes, so it is a measure of how respondents felt about Trump before being primed with information about that dinner. Most Americans, including most Democrats and independents, think Trump sometimes associates with racists. A plurality of Republicans said he didn’t.

But notice how few Republicans have any opinions on the question relating to Democrats and Independents. A third of Republicans said they weren’t sure Trump would make that answer a safe harbor for those who don’t want to opt for the negative choice in a question about a politician they support.

Before asking respondents how they saw the Trumps having dinner with West and Fuentes, YouGov posed a series of deeply revealing questions. They focused on the extent to which Americans viewed anti-Semitism, anti-black racism, and anti-white racism as a problem.

Republicans were much more likely to say anti-white racism was at least somewhat of a problem than they were to say the same about anti-Semitism or anti-black racism. (The vertical dotted line indicates how much Republicans say anti-white racism is a problem.)

This is not a new discovery. Even before Trump’s election in 2016, it was clear that concern over the perceived diminishing status of white people in American culture was driving much of his support. Time and time again, polls have shown that Republicans, and Trump supporters in particular, are more concerned about anti-white discrimination than discrimination against minority groups.

In this specific context, of course, these questions take on a different color. Here is Trump sitting down for dinner with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Fuentes, whose comments about Jewish people made headlines even before the meal. Still, about a third of Republicans said they approved of Trump dining with Ye, with another third again saying they weren’t sure.

Most people hadn’t heard of Fuentes. But when briefed on his most egregious comments, drawn from a deep pool of suitors, even most Republicans said they disapproved of Fuentes joining Trump at dinner.

Three in 10 Republicans said they weren’t sure they approved, after learning that Fuentes had said, for example, that Jews had better start being nice to people like us, because what will come out will become much uglier for them.

After describing Trump’s encounter with Ye and Fuentes and Trump’s efforts to explain it, YouGov asked respondents if their opinion of Trump had changed. Two-thirds of Republicans said their opinion of the former president remained the same.

There may have been more erosion of support than respondents acknowledged or were willing to admit. Or maybe part of supporting Trump in 2022 is believing that anti-Semitic behavior is less worrisome than anti-white behavior. Perhaps those who were concerned about Trump’s answers to these questions drifted away from him years ago.

