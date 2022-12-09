‘I bow down to the people, their blessings are overwhelming’: PM Modi says as BJP scores 7th consecutive victory in Gujarat





While addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that whenever the country faces challenges, the citizens trust the BJP. Ghandi Nagar: The Assembly election results are out and the BJP won in Gujarat but was defeated by the Congress in Himachal Pradesh. Speaking to party workers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that whenever the country faces challenges, the citizens trust the BJP. Addressing party workers, Prime Minister Modi said: “I bow down to the people, their blessings are overwhelming. Janata Janardan’s blessings are overwhelming. Today we everywhere smell the fragrance of the hard work done by the BJP workers under the leadership of JP Nadda. Speaking on UP By-Polls, Prime Minister Modi said, “This affection towards the BJP is also visible in the by-elections of different states across the country. BJP won in UP’s Rampur. The performance of the BJP in the Bihar by-elections gives a clear message of the days to come. Prime Minister Modi added: “The public support received by the BJP is a reflection of the aspirations of a new India. The public support received by the BJP is a manifestation of the “youthful thinking” of Indian youth. The public support received by the BJP is the support received for the empowerment of the poor, the exploited, the disenfranchised, the tribals. This time, the BJP broke all state records by winning 155 seats. On this achievement, Prime Minister Modi said, “I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra’s record should be broken. I promised Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra’s record. Gujarat broke all records by giving the biggest BJP mandate in the history of Gujarat. Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi spoke of the common man’s desire for a developed India. He said: “The results from Gujarat proved how strong the desire of the common man for a developed India is. The message is clear that whenever there is a challenge in front of the country, people show their faith in the BJP. With BJP gaining support from all sections of society, it won 34 out of 40 reserved seats for SC, ST in Gujarat polls. The country understands the harms of the shortcut policy; if the country is prosperous, everyone’s prosperity is guaranteed. Our government has worked to empower the poor and also to build modern infrastructure in different sectors like road, rail and fiber optics. Read also : Bharat Jodo Yatra: A man tries to set himself on fire in Rajasthan The BJP lost to the Himachal Pradesh Congress. On this PM said, “We lost in Himachal by a very small margin but we are extremely grateful to the people of Himachal Pradesh. Will raise all state-related issues.

He also thanked the Election Commission of India for the peaceful elections.

