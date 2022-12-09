Gujarat Election 2022 Results PM Modi Speech Massive Crowd Gathers at BJP Headquarters to Celebrate Victory





Following the BJP’s record victory in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the state’s love for the BJP, despite being in power for 25 years, was unprecedented. Addressing party workers from the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said the support for the BJP showed people’s anger against dynasty rule and corruption. “Gujarat’s love for the BJP despite being in power for 25 years is unparalleled, they broke all records, writes history,” Prime Minister Modi said. “People voted for BJP as it brings all facilities to the poor and middle class at the earliest. Support for BJP shows people’s anger against dynasty rule and corruption,” he said. added. Riding on the charisma of Prime Minister Modi, who spoke at 31 campaign rallies in his home state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crushed the opposition Congress and an aggressive Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by winning 157 out of 182 seats in Gujarat with one vote. share of nearly 53 percent, the highest of any party in the western state. So far, the Congress tally of 149 in the 1985 Assembly elections under the leadership of Madhavsinh Solanki held the record for the most seats won by any party in the state. “I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra’s record should be broken. I promised that Narendra would work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra’s record. Gujarat broke all records by giving the greatest tenure in the BJP in the history of Gujarat,” Prime Minister Modi said. READ | Himachal votes for ‘Riwaaz’ as Congress wrests control of Hill State from BJP Reacting to the verdict in Himachal Pradesh, where Congress wrested power from the BJP, he thanked voters in the hill state for their affection and support for the BJP and said his party would continue to work to meet the state aspirations and raise the people’s problems in times to come. “I also want to thank the voters of Himachal. The difference between the number of votes for the BJP and the Congress was less than 1 percent,” Prime Minister Modi said at the BJP headquarters. The Prime Minister also said that the BJP is now gaining support from all sections of society. “BJP won 34 out of 40 reserved seats for SC, ST in Gujarat polls,” Prime Minister Modi said. “The Gujarat results proved how strong the desire of the common man for a developed India is. The message is clear that whenever there is a challenge ahead of the country, people show their faith in the BJP “, he added. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi said he was overwhelmed with a lot of emotions over the “phenomenal election results”. “People blessed the development policy and at the same time expressed a desire to want this momentum to continue at a faster pace. I bow to Jan Shakti of Gujarat,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Praising party workers in Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi “every one of them is a champion”. “This historic victory would never be possible without the exceptional hard work of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party,” he said. The Gujarat election result is a major boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity for the national elections scheduled for 2024. It will also be a springboard for BJP preparations for elections in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and in Madhya Pradesh next year.

