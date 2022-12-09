Sunak’s naivety and British foreign policy | By Dr Imran Khalid

Sunak’s naivety and British foreign policy

RISHI Sunak, after his abrupt entry into 10 Downing Street as the new British Prime Minister, has not had the chance to enjoy any kind of honeymoon period.

A plethora of massive problems on the home front as well as in foreign affairs can actually squeeze even the most experienced prime ministers, while Sunak is still considered Britain’s least known prime minister.

Unlike his two immediate predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, who had experience of handling diplomatic affairs as foreign ministers before becoming prime ministers, Sunak has an entirely different background and has never no direct experience outside the financial markets on the international scene of geopolitics. . He therefore has equal advantages and disadvantages for this handicap in his resume.

A key differential advantage, due to his track record as Chancellor of the Exchequer, could be the likelihood that he will be less ideological and more pragmatic in handling British foreign policy.

Robust pragmatism is the term used by Sunak to describe his vision of Britain’s foreign policy. The atypical circumstances in which he was propelled to the seat of British Prime Minister left Rishi Sunak vulnerable to many pressures from within the Conservative Party.

The lack of direction has been quite visible since he took office as British Prime Minister; whether it’s the cost of living crisis or rising tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific, he struggles to find direction. Some of his critics in the media are even harsher in their observation that his only mission is to survive another day in power.

A sense of managed decline is quite visible in Sunaks management style these days. But his inexperience in the field of foreign policy was openly exposed in the traditional speech delivered last month at the Lord Mayors’ banquet at London’s Guildhall.

The annual speech of British Prime Ministers in the heart of the City of London is usually focused on foreign policy. Rishi Sunak too. But his speech, mostly adorned with the scraps of cut-and-paste from his predecessors, was a rather boring exercise that drew no appreciation from anywhere at home or abroad.

There was nothing new in his speech: support for Ukraine, the Chinese threat, Brexit and Indo-Pacific security were the main topics that were discussed by him. All the routine stuff you’d expect from any British Prime Minister at that time.

However, one country noticeably received less time and attention from Sunak in his speech from Guildhall in the United States of America.

There was no incantation of the extraordinary US-British relationship, and no mention of the US-British duo leading Western liberal values ​​and democracy.

In fact, Australia has been mentioned more in reference to the Indo-Pacific balance of power than the United States. It’s quite unusual for a British Prime Minister to ignore his chromic and trusted ally like this in such an important annual sermon that outlines the contours of British foreign policy.

No apparent reason can be attributed to such a glaring omission on the part of Rishi Sunak, except his naivety.

Prime Minister Sunak is also well aware of his naïveté in the realm of foreign policy, and he tries to compensate for this by projecting himself to be hyperactive and overly aggressive in at least two important foreign policy issues: the war in Ukraine and the threat from China. .

Boris Johnson is revered as a national hero in Ukraine because of his overly generous support for Ukraine after the Russian attack.

President Volodymyr Zelensky was the most stressed person when Boris Johnson was forced out of Downing Street. He was very concerned about the continuation of British financial and military operations towards Ukraine after the departure of Boris Johnson. .

Probably, to overshadow the Boris mania that is sweeping Ukraine, Rishi Sunak is also trying to be more Ukraine-centric than his former boss. Sunak’s first official trip abroad was to Kyiv to reassure Britain’s continued commitment to Ukraine despite the change in leadership.

Similarly, on the issue of China’s growing economic and military influence on the world stage, Sunak is also trying to come across as a Chinese superhawk due to continued criticism from fellow party men of his apparent softness towards the China. But setting the course for Anglo-Chinese policy comes at a very sensitive time.

Although in his speech at the Guildhall, Sunak expressed his willingness to engage with China, saying Britain could not simply ignore China’s importance in world affairs for global economic stability or problems. like climate change, but he also talked about the intensification of competition with China.

He cannot afford to take a softer line on China due to the internal politics of the Conservative Party, which has gradually become more skeptical of China lately.

With the formation of the hawkish China Research Group by the Conservative Party as a replica of the European Research Group, which advocated for a hard Brexit, Rishi Sunak has no choice but to ride the anti-Brexit wave. Chinese.

Sensing this anti-China vogue within the Conservative Party, in his foreign policy speech he declared that the so-called golden era of Sino-British relations was over and, more generally, in his first foreign policy speech, Sunak said with some snobbery that the so-called golden period of Sino-British relations was over. He also made it clear that his preference was for robust pragmatism and not grand rhetoric.

When Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss duel to win the leadership of the Conservative Party, they engaged in a frenzied China-bashing competition to prove they were a bigger China hawk to lure conservatives.

For too long politicians in Britain and the West have rolled out the red carpet and turned a blind eye to China’s nefarious activities and ambitions.

I will change that on Day 1 as Prime Minister, which is how Sunak boasted during his campaign for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

Sunak’s other attention is again the Indo-Pacific region amid China’s growing influence there, but he must apply restrictions to his overambitious anti-China campaign. Alongside China and Russia, Sunak also made it clear that building strong ties in Europe would be his priority.

Sunak faces growing challenges at home: the prevailing upheaval within the Conservative Party, a cost of living crisis, inflation with skyrocketing energy prices and supply chain issues.

His main focus will certainly be on fixing the debilitating economy, taming the financial markets and – more than anything else – restoring public confidence in the Conservative Party.

He must exercise caution in the area of ​​foreign policy. He is still naive in this area.

The writer is a political analyst, based in Karachi.