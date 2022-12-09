Bamsoet rates people’s level of satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance still high

Jakarta –

Chairman of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly, Bambang Soesatyo, said the level of public satisfaction and confidence in the performance of Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s administration is still high. This, he said, has been proven by various national investigative institutions, which have shown that Jokowi as a leader has very strong leadership and a sense of crisis.

Bamsoet explained that the results of the Poltracking survey released on Thursday (8/12) noted that the level of public satisfaction with the performance of the Jokowi government reached 73.2%. This figure has increased by 67% compared to the August 2022 Poltracking survey.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Institute of Survey in October 2022 revealed that public satisfaction with the performance of the Jokowi government reached 74.2%, an increase from September 2022 of 64, 8%.

Another survey by Kompas Research and Development in September-October 2022 reported that the level of satisfaction with the government of President Joko Widodo reached 62.1%,” Bamsoet said in its statement, Thursday (8/12 /2022). He conveyed this in the release of Poltracking Indonesia’s national survey results regarding the virtual projection of national political economy in Jakarta.

“The degree of public confidence in the performance of the government of President Joko Widodo shows that currently various development programs and the workings of government led by President Joko Widodo reflect the interests of the people,” he said. for follow-up.

Party Vice Chairman Golkar said Jokowi’s smart work has kept Indonesia’s economy growing amid projected economic growth and a bleak global situation. According to a report by the Central Statistical Agency (BPS), the national economic growth in the first quarter of 2022 reached 5.01% (year-on-year) and contracted by 0.95% (quarter-on-quarter). the other).

While in the second quarter of 2022, Bamsoet continued, the Indonesian economy grew by 5.44% (year-on-year). Quarter on quarter, it also increased positively by 3.72%.

“In the third quarter of 2022, economic growth reached 5.72% (year-on-year) and increased by 1.81% quarter-on-quarter. Thus, in general, the economic performance of the President’s government Joko Widodo in 2022 has shown good results. Even the IMF sees Indonesia as a beacon of hope amid the global economic slowdown,” he said.

The Chairman of the 20th DPR RI and Former Chairman of Commission II DPR RI for Law, Human Rights and Security explained that Bank Indonesia expects economic growth in 2022 in the range of 4.5 at 5.3%. In 2023, economic growth should remain strong, around 4.5 to 5.3%, and continue to increase in 2024 to reach 4.7 to 5.5%.

For comparison, the Danareksa Research Institute predicts that the Indonesian economy in 2022 will grow between 4.91 and 5.26 percent. In 2023, economic growth will be in the range of 5.11 to 5.28%, and in 2024, it will increase in the range of 5.2 to 5.35%.

“The optimism in the economic projections is driven by several factors. Among other things, the high level of household consumption, according to BPS data, reaches 5.4%. Household consumption contributes about 57% of the product gross domestic (GDP) of Indonesia,” he said. .

“Deterioration and improvement of the investment climate in various sectors of the economy, for example in the automotive sector, where the growth of investment in machinery and commercial vehicles was 36.5% and 17.1% respectively (in Similarly, bank credit also increased by 11% contributing to the investment recovery in the third quarter of this year,” Bamsoet continued.

The vice-president of Pancasila Youth and the vice-president of FKPPI added other factors, namely the control of inflation and the expansion of social protection programs. Among other things, by increasing energy subsidies, wage subsidy assistance and direct cash assistance (BLT) and regional government social assistance.

Bamsoet also mentioned that the economic recovery was even spread across various sectors, not only on the consumption side but also on the production side. Based on the BPS records, all production sectors managed to grow positively in the third quarter of 2022, where the manufacturing sector, which is the leading sector of the Indonesian economy, grew by 4.8%.

“Amidst various optimisms, the government must continue to empower MSMEs as the cornerstone of the national economy. MSMEs have a significant contribution to the national economy, with the capacity to absorb 97% of the labor force. total existing workforce and can collect up to 60.4% of the total investment. The government should also continue to encourage household consumption as the mainstay of Indonesia’s economic growth,” he said. Explain.

“Household consumption can be stimulated by the government through various social protection programs to maintain and increase the purchasing power of low-income people while encouraging public consumption, such as social grants, village BLT funds, grants and family hope programs, all of which are run on target,” concluded Bamsoet.

